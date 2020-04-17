Adopted calf a welcomed responsibility during COVID-19 restrictions

Shelby Lozier received the calf as an early birthday gift

Adopting an orphaned calf has given registered massage therapist something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic because she cannot work. (Reid Lozier photo)

A Williams Lake area registered massage therapist has taken in a baby calf which has helped give her something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelby Lozier, 27, had to stop working due to public health official guidelines and admits she was feeling restless.

That’s when her father came to the rescue.

“My dad is a cow boss for a ranch in Kamloops that I grew up on and right now it has a lot of baby calves,” Lozier told the Tribune.

“It is my birthday coming up so they wanted to give me a present that would keep me busy during these times. It also helps because this little girl gets some TLC.”

The calf, which she’s named Daphne, didn’t have a mom so it was needing to be bottle fed.

Lozier said the calf gets three bottles a day of milk replacer.

“She is doing really well. I feed her at 7 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.”

Her husband Reid Lozier made a little pen that has a shelter where the calf sleeps at night.

Soon Daphne will go out to join the three pairs of cows and calves she the Loziers already have at their place in 150 Mile House.

“We’ve owned our cows for about three years, but it’s just for fun,” she said.

Aside from doing RMT Lozier is also a health and life coach.

