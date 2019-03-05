Join the Williams Lake Field Naturalists this Sunday on Scout Island for a special Walk For WIldlife event. This scene from the Scout Island bridge was captured by local resident Cindy Lou Manthey on Feb. 22, 2019.

Access your wild side this weekend at Walk for Wildlife

The Williams Lake Field Naturalists are inviting the community out to Scout Island for a free event

Gear up for fun day out at the Williams Lake Field Naturalists’ Walk for Wildlife this weekend.

This Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the Williams Lake Field Naturalists invite young families, naturalists and members from across the community to a free event held on Scout Island.

Read More: Torch passed for Nature Kids program at Scout Island

Run by Nature Kids educators Kim Zalay and Bill Gilroy, attendees will get the chance to go outside and experience the wildlife who inhabit the natural spaces that make up Scout Island. Participants will be out looking for animals and their signs including tracks, dens, habitat and the like.

Active games will also be played to “awaken your inner animal.” For more information on this event call the Scout Island Nature Centre at 250-398-8532.


