A woman’s work is never finished – for Williams Lake Studio Society

Eileen Alberton, a producer of the recent production of Age of Arousal, said being a producer involves “doing whatever the director asks.” She was wearing her godmoher’s hat in a suffragette-themed outfit in the lobby of the theatre as she sat next to the display of books banned in some parts of the world during the play’s intermission on Saturday. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Actors, producers, directors and all of the associated stage support of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society wrapped up their run of Age of Arousal last weekend.

Eileen Alberton said her job as the play’s producer is to help out the director with all manner of things.

For this play, she organized front of house, helped find things when needed, decorated the foyer, and recruited someone to do the introductory speech and parking lot patrol each night during the play’s three-week run.

The play touched on some provocative themes and was only recommended for 18+ audiences.

As part of the displays in the lobby, there was information on domestic abuse support as well as a display of banned books.

The collection of books banned in parts of the world was put together by the Open Book in Williams Lake and included some surprising titles you may have read as a young reader.

The society’s next play opens in May and is a mysterious thriller titled Wait Until Dark.

