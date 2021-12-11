A Williams Lake man gets a new smile for Christmas

Contest to provide free dentures to someone in need will allow one man to eat his Christmas dinner

Robert Nesbitt will have something to smile about soon, when he receives his new dentures thanks to the Lake City Denture Clinic’s Roy Jaroudi. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

All Robert Nesbitt wants for Christmas is some steak — or to be able to think about chewing steak, to be precise.

The 57-year-old first began losing teeth as a young man, after blows at the hands of his father. Over the years, he lost more teeth and has no lower teeth at all at this point.

Nesbitt has only six teeth left in total, and finally began looking into getting a set of dentures about four years ago, thinking he could at least start with a set of lower teeth, but so far he hasn’t been able to afford them.

“My family comes before I do,” said Nesbitt.

“Every time I came up with some money, the kids needed something, so it went to the kids instead.”

But a friend he was working for Sherry Schumacher Kahanyshyn approached Nesbitt to ask him if it would be OK if she entered him into the Lake City Denture Clinic’s second annual ‘Smiles for Christmas’ giveaway. The contest allows people to enter themselves or nominate someone they know who could use a set of dentures.

Nesbitt agreed to be entered, telling Schumacher Kahanyshyn: “I’ve never won anything so I’m not expecting anything.”

“Next thing I know I’m getting a call in the morning saying I won,” he said.

Registered Denturist Roy Jaroudi, owner of Lake City Denture Clinic, is behind the contest, and Nesbitt has had an appointment with Jaroudi already.

“He’s just amazing as far as I’m concerned.”

Nesbitt said the biggest changes he expects from having dentures is to be able to smile and eat normal foods again.

The contest awards a free set of dentures to one deserving person in Williams Lake and one in 100 Mile House.

Jaroudi said the contest is his way of giving back to the communities who have been so supportive of him.



