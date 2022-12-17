A Williams Lake business owner is helping to support wildlife rescue work

Bake sale is one way Sheri Marsh is trying to help the work of volunteer rescuer Sue Burton

Sheri Marsh was hosting a fundraiser bake sale at her store Urban Upcycle to help Second Chance Wildlife Rescue on Nov. 19m, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sheri Marsh loves animals.

Which is why, when volunteer animal rescuer Sue Burton came into her store and she heard about the work Burton was doing to help save injured and orphaned wildlife, she wanted to help.

Marsh and Burton hit it off, and Marsh was clearly very interested in the work, so Burton stopped by on a trip to a wildlife centre with a tiny orphaned bear cub.

Second Chance Wildlife Rescue comes to the aid of injured and orphaned animals from bear cubs to Trumpeter swans to squirrels, helping to get the animals to appropriate wildlife centres or veterinary care, and helping to return the animals to the wild where possible.

“He just looked so vulnerable and helpless, I couldn’t resist,” said Marsh of seeing the tiny bear cub.

So when she found out Burton was not funded in any way to do the work she was doing for the animals, she wanted to help however she could.

Marsh has since used her store Urban Upcycle at the bottom of Fox Mountain Road as a drop off point for donations of blankets, pet carriers and towels and a few times a year she hosts some sort of fundraiser event to help raise money and awareness for the organization.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the store owner was hosting a bake sale to benefit the rescue organization.

“We all love this community so much and maybe sometimes we forget (the wildlife) is part of it,” said Marsh, noting many people living in smaller rural communities appreciate getting to see the wildlife every year.

Her daughter helped with the rescue of an injured falcon, which will hopefully be returned to the area when it is ready and Marsh said she really appreciated the way this supports these species and our local environment.

Marsh said people in the community have been very supportive of their efforts towards Second Chance Wildlife Rescue.

“It just means a lot.”

animal welfarefundraiserNorthern Lights Wildlife ShelterWildlife