A taste of mint and lime top of a week for Williams Lake Tribune staff

Delicious catered lunch rewards team for their hard work and creativity

The Williams Lake Tribune was treated to a taste of mint and lime in February.

After winning the Downtown Williams Lake window decorating contest back in December, the team at the Tribune was able to cash in on some of the fantastic gift certificate their efforts earned them.

Mint & Lime Catering brought over an amazing taco bar, which yes, did include some lime, and dessert was a delicious fruit salad, which featured mint, so it really did have both mint and lime!

The food was amazing, and tasted just as incredible as it looked.

