The CT scanner at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is one of many pieces of equipment the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has helped to purchase. (File photo)

The CT scanner at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is one of many pieces of equipment the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has helped to purchase. (File photo)

A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is theme for 2022 Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala

“No wise fish would go anywhere without a porpoise,“ wrote Lewis Carroll, author of Alice in Wonderland.

A chance for lakecity residents to swap blue jeans for costumes or formal wear for a good cause is back on for 2022.

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual gala fundraiser will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic School on Nov. 5.

Tickets for the event are already nearly sold out.

The event will be themed “A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party” and will include a fully-catered dinner, rides available to get you home, live auction and the return of their popular live band March Hare. The draw for the Woodland Jewellers ring raffle will also take place at the event.

The gala will provide 250 people a night on the town in costume or formal wear and this year’s master of ceremonies will be Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson.

Tables are for eight or 10 people and while most of the tables have been sold out there are options to put your name on the list for tickets if any become available.

There will also be an online auction running Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 for the entire community to participate in supporting the foundation via the foundation’s website.

Already purchased tickets can be picked up with cash or cheque at REMAX in Williams Lake. This year‘s proceeds will go towards $200,000 in surgical equipment.

“There’s a need because we have new surgeons coming into town,” explained Richard Nelson, a foundation director.

The specialists coming to town will do surgeries not previously available in Williams Lake said Nelson.

In past years, the foundation has raised money towards a CT scanner, a mammography machine and an electrocardiogram machine and the new Deni House patio roof.

The equipment enables earlier diagnosis and local treatment for area residents.

“Who wants to drive to Kelowna in the middle of winter,” asked Nelson.

For more information or to simply donate in support of the foundation online go to www.cmhospitalfoundation.ca or email icare@cmhospitalfoundation.ca.

Read more: PHOTOS: Cariboo Foundation Hospital Gala draws hundreds and raises thousands

Read more: Woodland Jewellers in Williams Lake annual fundraising raffle


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiserLive musicWilliams Lake

Previous story
Cataline students pilot first ‘bike bus’ in Williams Lake

Just Posted

The CT scanner at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is one of many pieces of equipment the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has helped to purchase. (File photo)
A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is theme for 2022 Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala

Volunteers and students practice some bike skills at Cataline Elementary School before heading out on their return ride home from school Friday as part of Williams Lake’s first ever “bike bus” for Go By Bike Weeks. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cataline students pilot first ‘bike bus’ in Williams Lake

Salvation Army Thrift Store worker John Davey and store manager Helene Hartley are urging the public to drop off donations during business hours. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Salvation Army Thrift Store asks public to donate when store is open

Vanessa Robinson, left, talks about the forest structure during a small sidestep into the Douglas fir forest looking at Cariboo wildflowers for an Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College workshop on May 28, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Walking through Cariboo wildflowers