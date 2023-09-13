A Likely opportunity to learn more about bear behaviour in Cariboo country

Laylah Fariad, the Cariboo WildSafeBC coordinator, at the Salmon Festival in Horsefly on Sept. 9, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Laylah Fariad, the Cariboo WildSafeBC coordinator, at the Salmon Festival in Horsefly on Sept. 9, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The community of Likely is invited to a bear aware event in their community.

Grizzly bears are moving in to fish for salmon in the area and the community posts photos of bears in their front yards, it is a good opportunity to talk about living in bear habitat.

Laylah Fariad, the Cariboo WildSafeBC coordinator, will be hosting the event at the Likely community hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. for about one hour.

The free event will be aimed at helping with education on how to reduce attractants and keep everyone safe as bears go through hyperphagia -extreme hunger and drive to eat- in preparation for hibernation.

Fariad herself lives in Likely and wants to help the community manage living in proximity to bears.

“It’s really important we do our part to keep everyone safe in our community,” she said.

She will be speaking briefly about strategies to help manage attractants such as garbage and fruit then provide an opportunity to ask questions about bear behaviour.

