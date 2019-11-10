Cat Prevette, president of the Cariboo Art Society, colours in a table full of drawings while Sharon Harvey looks to help out during the 2017 Earth Friendly Holiday Event this year. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

9th annual Earth Friendly Holiday Event coming first weekend of December

If you’re looking to make some new eco-friendly decorations, this is the event to go to

The Holiday season will be kicked off early in the lakecity as the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society prepares once more to host their 9th annual Earth Friendly Holiday Event.

Held each year to give Williams Lake residents a chance to create earth-friendly and holiday decorations from natural materials, the event has grown to become a favourite part of the holiday traditions of many attendees. This year the event takes place in December itself on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 and is held once more at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre.

This event is free for all ages with the supplies provided by the CCCS and many other volunteer and partner organizations. Families can make wreaths, swags, clay ornaments, winter critter homes, textile ornaments to name but a few with only limits being their creativity. As there are new items and supplies provided each year, it’s always a new experience even for those who attend annually.

Read More:PHOTO GALLERY: Nature friendly crafts for an Earth Friendly Holiday

Entertainment will also be provided in the form of live Christmas carolling by Quintet Plus. Food will also be available including free holidays snacks, treats and of course, hot apple cider.

The CCCS will also be taking donations of non-perishable foods and warm clothing for the Salvation Army food bank and Giving Tree.

This event will be held on Friday, Dec.6 from 5 p.m. 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the CCACC. It coincides with the Winter Lights Festival organized by Downtown Williams Lake. See future editions of The Tribune for more details.

Read More: Winter Lights Festival offers new and exciting activities this year

The CCCS will look to give a big thanks to the partner organizations that help them host this event which includes the Scout Island Nature Centre, Williams Lake Community Arts Council, Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, the Williams Lake Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists Guild, the Cariboo Potters Guild and all of their volunteers.


Tanis Armstrong and Payton Daum Armstrong pause for a moment from their busy wreath making at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre as part of the 2017 Earth Friendly Holiday Event. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

