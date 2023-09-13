8th annual free Harvest Nutrition Fun Run Sept. 24 in Williams Lake

Walk, run or roll through the route in the downtown to be eligible for prizes

A scavenger hunt is part of the fun of the Williams Lake Harvest Run, taking place this year on Sept. 24. (Angie Mindus file photo)

Celebrate fall and enjoy some healthy eating options at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s (CMRC) 8th Annual Harvest Nutrition Fun Run on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Bring the entire family and walk, run, ride or use another form of active transportation for the five-kilometre route. This annual, free event gets underway at 11 a.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (CMRC) in downtown Williams Lake.

Formerly called the Harvest Run, Walk and Bike, the event is held each year to encourage residents to remain active and healthy year round.

All community members are invited to come out and participate, and all forms of active transportation are welcome including strollers, wagons, bikes, rollerblades, skateboards or longboards, scooters, wheelchairs and walkers.

For this year’s Harvest Nutrition Fun Run, the CMRC is excited to be partnering with several great organizations: the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Interior Health, Save-On-Foods, FreshCo and the Williams Lake Farmers Market, who will once again be providing a raffle basket prize filled to the brim with fresh and healthy local produce for one lucky winner.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society will be on site encouraging this year’s Harvest Nutrition Fun Run to be a zero waste event, as well as sharing helpful conservation tips and composting information.

“We’re incredibly excited to be collaborating with some fantastic organizations this year and hope to grow the event even further each year,” said Maria McKee, Adult Recreation Coordinator. “It’s always a treat to see the community come out for this event, and so nice to see the smiles on everyone’s faces each year.”

Participants can also play ‘I Spy the Scarecrow’ by recording the number of scarecrows seen placed along the route, with completed forms eligible to win complimentary family swim and skate admissions from the CMRC.

Healthy snacks and refreshments, provided by FreshCo and Save-On-Foods, will be served at noon.

We encourage everyone to come on out on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. to enjoy some beautiful early fall weather and celebrate active living along with some fresh local food.

