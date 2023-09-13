A scavenger hunt is part of the fun of the Williams Lake Harvest Run, taking place this year on Sept. 24. (Angie Mindus file photo)

A scavenger hunt is part of the fun of the Williams Lake Harvest Run, taking place this year on Sept. 24. (Angie Mindus file photo)

8th annual free Harvest Nutrition Fun Run Sept. 24 in Williams Lake

Walk, run or roll through the route in the downtown to be eligible for prizes

Celebrate fall and enjoy some healthy eating options at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s (CMRC) 8th Annual Harvest Nutrition Fun Run on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Bring the entire family and walk, run, ride or use another form of active transportation for the five-kilometre route. This annual, free event gets underway at 11 a.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (CMRC) in downtown Williams Lake.

Formerly called the Harvest Run, Walk and Bike, the event is held each year to encourage residents to remain active and healthy year round.

All community members are invited to come out and participate, and all forms of active transportation are welcome including strollers, wagons, bikes, rollerblades, skateboards or longboards, scooters, wheelchairs and walkers.

For this year’s Harvest Nutrition Fun Run, the CMRC is excited to be partnering with several great organizations: the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Interior Health, Save-On-Foods, FreshCo and the Williams Lake Farmers Market, who will once again be providing a raffle basket prize filled to the brim with fresh and healthy local produce for one lucky winner.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society will be on site encouraging this year’s Harvest Nutrition Fun Run to be a zero waste event, as well as sharing helpful conservation tips and composting information.

“We’re incredibly excited to be collaborating with some fantastic organizations this year and hope to grow the event even further each year,” said Maria McKee, Adult Recreation Coordinator. “It’s always a treat to see the community come out for this event, and so nice to see the smiles on everyone’s faces each year.”

Participants can also play ‘I Spy the Scarecrow’ by recording the number of scarecrows seen placed along the route, with completed forms eligible to win complimentary family swim and skate admissions from the CMRC.

Healthy snacks and refreshments, provided by FreshCo and Save-On-Foods, will be served at noon.

We encourage everyone to come on out on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. to enjoy some beautiful early fall weather and celebrate active living along with some fresh local food.

READ MORE: City of Williams Lake raises Every Child Matters flag

READ MORE: City of Williams Lake declares Oct. 1-7 KidSport BC Powered by Sport B.C. Week

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams LakeTribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

RecreationrunningWilliams Lake

Previous story
PHOTOS: Cariboo artists on Road Less Travelled, Langley artist outdoors
Next story
PHOTOS: Day one of Horsefly River Salmon Festival goes swimmingly

Just Posted

Kirsty MacGregor, owner of Little Cariboo Café, has applied for a zoning amendment so she can offer occasional daycare. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake café hopes to offer occasional daycare services

Members of the Northstars Hockey Academy’s U17 team skate their first practice for the 2023-24 season team on Sept. 7, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Northstars Hockey Academy prepping for weekend showcase

The Williams Lake Fire Department chief Evan Dean introduced the new recruits and recognized some long-serving members Tuesday, May 16, at the regular council meeting. The meeting was then recessed for a group photograph with city council, staff and the firefighters outside city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake fire department, bylaw services see busy year so far

Image: RCMP logo
Diesel thief makes stops in Clearwater, Williams Lake; gets arrested in Kamloops

Pop-up banner image