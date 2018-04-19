81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale underway in lakecity

The Williams Lake Stockyards is bustling with activity for the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Siblings Noah Porter (from back), 10, Emma Porter, 6, and Grace Porter, 8, check out a Grassland Equipment Ltd. New Holland farm tractor and round baler Thursday at the ag display setup outside the Williams Lake Stockyards for the 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale.

Today’s show portion of the event begins at 1p.m. where Bill Wilson of Strathmore, Alta. will be juding the event.

Trophies are slated to be presented after each class.

Auctioneers Larry and Wayne Jordan, Wilf Smith and Wayne Pincott will be calling the action Friday, and will kickoff the sale portion of the event April 20 at 11 a.m.

The agricultural display in the parking lot of the Williams Lake Stockyards features the latest in tractors, farm equipment trucks, livestock handling equipment, tires, ATVs, stock trailers, seed, fame shelters and more.

For more information on the 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale call Pam Abrahamse at 250-392-0858 or visit www.bclivestock.bc.ca.