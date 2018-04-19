Siblings Noah Porter (from back), 10, Emma Porter, 6, and Grace Porter, 8, check out a Grassland Equipment Ltd. New Holland farm tractor and round baler Thursday at the ag display setup outside the Williams Lake Stockyards for the 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale.

81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale underway in lakecity

The Williams Lake Stockyards is bustling with activity for the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Siblings Noah Porter (from back), 10, Emma Porter, 6, and Grace Porter, 8, check out a Grassland Equipment Ltd. New Holland farm tractor and round baler Thursday at the ag display setup outside the Williams Lake Stockyards for the 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale.

Today’s show portion of the event begins at 1p.m. where Bill Wilson of Strathmore, Alta. will be juding the event.

Trophies are slated to be presented after each class.

Auctioneers Larry and Wayne Jordan, Wilf Smith and Wayne Pincott will be calling the action Friday, and will kickoff the sale portion of the event April 20 at 11 a.m.

The agricultural display in the parking lot of the Williams Lake Stockyards features the latest in tractors, farm equipment trucks, livestock handling equipment, tires, ATVs, stock trailers, seed, fame shelters and more.

For more information on the 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale call Pam Abrahamse at 250-392-0858 or visit www.bclivestock.bc.ca.

 

Big Lake Community Association members Donna Wilkie (from left), Donna Burnham and Marianne Woods are at the 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale promoting the BLCA’s upcoming fishing derby June 1-3 and selling raffle tickets for a new Polaris Sportsman 570. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Previous story
Breakfast is served

Just Posted

81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale underway in lakecity

The Williams Lake Stockyards is bustling with activity for the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded at 10:20 p.m. to vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Isnardy named president at Williams Lake minor hockey AGM

New executive sworn in for 2018/2019 season

Demolition of former Lake City Ford site underway

A large excavator is on site demolishing the building at 715 Oliver Street

Suspect wanted for breaching parole for manslaughter

Corbin Bob believed to be in the Williams Lake detachment area

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

2 B.C. men deemed heroe for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report

Researcher says it’s not necessarily a bad thing

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

Pinnacle pellets to feed hungry Japanese biomass industry

Canadian biomass company to sell 70,000 metric tonnes annually to Japan by end of 2019

Thieves target B.C. firefighters helping flood victims

The service has been helping with sandbagging efforts, as rural Oliver battles flooding

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks, becoming viral video

Most Read

  • 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale underway in lakecity

    The Williams Lake Stockyards is bustling with activity for the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

  • VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

    CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game