63rd Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale: Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club

Williams Lake First Nation 4-H

We would like to introduce you to a brand new club this year. We are the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club, and we are based in the 150 Mile House area. Our club is both First Nation and non-First Nation youth. This year we have 21 members, in projects such as beef, swine, sheep and Cloverbuds. Our club has worked incredibly hard this year, to ensure that all our animals are ready for the Williams Lake and District Show and Sale. Covid-19 has been difficult, but we have adjusted and adapted to make the most of our 4-H year. We are super excited to meet you all at the Show and Sale and show off our quality animals! We would like to thank all our generous sponsors this 2021, 4-H year. Without your support, our year would not have been what it was!

Hi. My name is Kelsey Camille. I’m the club reporter along with Blaire Camille of the Williams lake First Nation club. This is the WLFNs first year in operation. We thank our leader Julia Flinton for starting the club and doing so much hard work. We have 21 members, four swine, two sheep, 14 beef and one cloverbud. This year we have enjoyed so many fun things and learned so much.

Our president is Kolby Camille, vice-presidents are Kacey Huffman and Amdeus Isnardy, secretary Kody Camille and treasurer Rem Isnardy. We are all so excited for show and sale and really looking forward to gathering with the other clubs. We would like to thank all our sponsors. Good luck everyone and I’d like to invite you all to come to our show and sale.

Kolby Camille Lot #225

Hi, my name is Kolby Camille. I am 16-years-old, and this is my ninth year in 4-H. I am the president of the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H club. My project this year is a Black Angus X steer named Raymond. He is out of my own cow, so he is home grown. He is hormone free; grain finished and will taste great. He will be around 1,250 lbs at the sale. I have had a great year in 4-H this year and would like to invite you all to the show if we have one and if not to bid on my steer. I would like to thank my last years buyer, Caribou Crane Services.

Kelsey Camille Lot #223

Hi, my name is Kelsey Camille. I am 10-years-old and this is my fourth year in 4-H. I am the club reporter. For the WLFN 4-H club. My project this year is my market steer named Patch. He is a Limo X and I purchased him from my grandparents Heather and Dennis Bremner. He is so calm and lovable. He loves when I scratch him and hang out with him. He is hormone free, and grain finished. Patch will be around 1,250lbs at sale date. Please join us this year for our show and sale.

Kody Camille Lot #224

Hi, my name is Kody Camille. I am 13-years-old, and this is my sixth year in 4-H. I am the secretary for our Williams Lake First Nation 4-H club. My project this year is market steer. He is a Black Angus that I purchased from my grandparents, Susan and Keray Camille. His name is Big Chungus. He will be around 1,500 lbs at sale time. I am really enjoying 4-H this year! Hope you can join us some how even if it is virtual. He is grain finished and hormone free. He will be delicious.

Blaine Huffman Lot #227

Hello, my name is Blaine Huffman. I am 10-years-old and this is my second year in 4-H as a junior member. I am in the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club. This year I am taking a homegrown market steer named, Cactus. He is from our very own 153 Mile Ranch Ltd. He is a handsome Black Angus steer and he weighs approximately 1,200 lbs. Please come and meet Cactus at the Williams Lake and District 4H Show and Sale. Sale night is August 9th and Cactus will be under lot #227. See you there!

Cassidy Huffman Lot #228

My name is Cassidy Huffman and I am the owner of steer lot #228 named Spurs. I am in the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club. This is my second year in beef, and I purchased my steer from our own 153 Mile Ranch Ltd. Spurs is a handsome jet black homegrown Angus steer. He weighs approximately 1,200 lbs. Spurs has a great confirmation. He is a solid, great quality finished steer. Spurs will be available for purchase at the Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale from August 5th to 9th. Sale night is August 9th. Spurs will have some delicious steaks for on the BBQ.

Kacey Huffman Lot #229

Hello, my name is Kacey Huffman. I am 14-years-old and this is my fifth year in 4-H. I am in the Williams Lake First Nations 4-H Club. This year I am taking a homegrown market steer, named Maverick. He is from our ranch, 153 Mile Ranch Ltd. He is Black Angus and he weighs approximately 1,250 lbs.

Maverick will be on display at the Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Maverick will be under lot #229. Sale night is August 9th, please come by and meet Maverick. Thank you for your support!

