63rd Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale: Springhouse 4-H Club

Asher Hollet Lot #93

My name is Asher Hollett, Lot# 193.

I am a junior member of the Springhouse 4-H club and this my 4-H market swine project “Skooter.” This is my third year in 4-H, and it is my second year doing a swine project. I really enjoy being a member of Springhouse 4-H; the families, members, and leaders are amazing and always ready to help where they can!

Axel Campbell Lot #176

Hi, my name is Axel Campbell, Lot #176. I am a junior in the Springhouse Club. My second year in Swine, and my third year in 4-H. I will be selling my pig Kumasaki, named after my favourite dirt bike. He’s a friendly pig, loves me to hose him off at feeding time, and snorts when he is rolling in the mud. I learned a lot about feeding and caring for my pig this year. It would be great to see you on Aug. 9, check out our projects noon to 5:30 p.m. Auction 6:30 p.m.

Baileigh Stowell Lot #212

My name is Baileigh Stowell (lot 212) and I am a seventh year beef member of the Springhouse 4-H club. This year I have raised two 4-H projects, a steer and a mature cow/calf pair. I am very excited for our show and sale this year and hope to see you all there.

Colin Hlusek Lot #187

Hi name is Colin Hlusek and this if my fifth year in 4-H. This year I have a market steer name Huricane. He is Gelbvieh x Angus steer that I bought from Mecham Cattle Co. This steer has quite the personality and quite a character. He blows bubbles in his water dish! I hope you can be able to come see him on Aug. 9 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. My lot number is 187.

Colton Peter Lot #200

My name is Colton Peter and I’m in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my sixth year in 4-H and I’m raising again a market hog. I got Skittles since he was born Feb. 1. 2021, he is homegrown and raised. His breed is Landrace and Large Black crossed. He is a rather lazy pig and likes to eat and snooze on my feet and likes to get brushed all over his body. I raised pigs for 4-H since the last six years and I learned a lot about them and how to work with them and for sure that every pig has a different mind and is not the same and need a different approach. Hope we can show the animals this year at the Stockyards and I look forward to it. I also look forward to the Sale at the Stockyards in Williams Lake on Aug. 9, see you there.

Curtis Hlusek Lot #188

My name is Curtis Hlusek and I am the Springhouse 4-H Club vice-president. My lot #188. This is my eighth year a 4-H member and I have a market steer and heifer project. I am proud to work countless hours to produce such great animals. 4-H has given me confidence in producing high quality beef. Come on down and check out what 4-H is all about.

Damian Ingliss Lot# 195

Hi Williams Lake, my name is Damian Ingliss, I am 13 years old and this is my fifth year in 4-H. I am a member of the Springhouse 4-H club and my lot number 195. This is my first year raising a steer, I have wanted a steer since I was nine years old. It has been really hard work. Here is a picture of me and my steer Ferdinand, he is a Black Angus.

Deegan Styran Lot # ?

Hey everyone my names Deegan Styran I have bin in 4-H for four years this year I have a dark coloured pig and they are a bit harder as it’s taking a little more work to get him friendly even to brush. Hope to see you at the sale.

Elijah Walker Lot #?

Hi, my name is Elijah Walker, and this is my second year in 4-H. My project is a swine name Bruticus. I raised him on cow’s milk mixed in with eggs and hog grower for the first month. Now he eats hog grower and plenty of grass. He is now 196 lbs with one more month till sale.

Falynn Fraser Lot #?

Hello, my name is Falynn Fraser and I am nine years old. I am a member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H and my first year as a junior club member. I am in Swine this year. My pig’s name is Princess and her breed is a Tamworth Berkshire cross. The breeder’s name is Codee Bowe.

Glen Pallard Lot #201

My name is Glen Pollard lot number 201 from the Springhouse 4H Club, this is my second year with a swine project. My pig’s name is Oreo and she is a funny pig, she is very hyper and she is about average size. She looks forward to when I feed her because I always pet her.

Henry Stafford Lot#29

Hi. My name is Henry Stafford. I am a member of the Springhouse 4-H club. I have been a member for six years. This is my last year as a junior member. I have raised a Hereford steer his name is Billy. We are lot #209. Billy and I would like to invite you to come check out all the animals at show and sale. From August 5-9, 2021.

Jace Mecham Lot #198

Hello my name is Jace Mecham. This is my second year as a beef member and my fifth year in 4-H. I have a Gelbvieh cross steer named Kevin. He weighs 1,288 pounds which means he will be about 1,330 pounds at Show and Sale. Kevin came from my parents’ ranch. Kevin is very friendly and funny, I think he will be a good steer because his mom is one of the best cows in the herd. I am excited for Show and Sale because we actually get to do it somewhat this year. Thank you very much to my last year’s buyer, Gibraltar Mine. Kevin is lot #198 in the Springhouse beef barn if you are interested in talking to me about Kevin please come see me there. Bye:)

Jaxson Styran Lot #?

My name is Jaxson Styran I have been in 4-H for a few years now still doing the same project as I love having swine. This year my pig is a very dark black pig. He’s is a little wild and not as friendly and easy as my pink pig I had last year. His name is BERT and he’s keeping me on my toes. I hope to see everyone at show and sale this year.

Jeremy Stowell Lot #?

My name is Jeremy Stowell and I am raising a steer for 4-H. I am 11 years old and I have enjoyed 4-H these past few years. It has taught me a lot and I am happy I am in it. My steer is home grown and I am very proud of him. He is a specked park and I really like his black and white patter. Thank you for your time.

Jude Carr-Humphries Lot #190

My name is Jude Carr-Humphries, I am a senior member, and this is my ninth year in 4-H. I am member of the Springhouse 4-H club, and my project this year is a market steer. My steer’s name is Chunk, he is a black angus cross, and I got him from our neighbours, the Kaufmans, at Dunlevy Ranch in Soda Creek. Chunk is very well-behaved for the most part, and he has grown to be a beautiful animal if I do say so myself. Due to the heat wave that came over, he spent about a week in the shade under shelter. I hosed him down with cool water morning and evening so he didn’t get too hot. Now that it’s a little cooler, I have been able to properly exercise him, groom him, and practice showing him. I am looking forward to this year’s Show & Sale, and I would like to thank all the leaders, volunteers and the community for being so supportive of 4-H. Thanks to all of you, 4-H has kept going strong in spite of some pretty big things like fires, Covid-19, and crazy heat waves. I hope to see you all at Show and Sale- look for Lot #190 in the beef barn!

Kammille Cunningham Lot #181

Hi. My name is Kammille Cunnigham and this is my pig Chewy. Lot #181. I am a first year junior in the Springhouse 4-H Club. I named by pig Chewy because he was chewing my shoe the first time I met him. Chewy loves getting sprayed by the hose. He is a Duroc/Landrace cross. I got him from Fred Stafford. Hope to see you at Show and Sale in August.

Karisa Fraser Lot #?

My name is Karisa Fraser, I am 16 years old, and this my steer named Bruce. He is a Charolais cross. This is my seventh year in 4-H, I am the secretary for the Springhouse 4-H club and my projects include Market steer, heifer, and cow calf pair. I have learned a lot and really enjoy everything there is to do in 4-H, I believe it has shaped me into a hard worker.

Linda Hlusek Lot #?

Hello! My name is Linda Hlusek and I am the treasurer of Springhouse 4-H Club. To challenge myself in my seventh year in 4-H I have chosen market steer, cow/calf and a young beef project. During COVID I had more opportunities to work with my projects. At least that’s one good out of COVID. I hope you stop by and visit.

Lisa-Marie Stafford Lot #210

Hi My name is Lisa-Marie Stafford. I am a member of the Springhouse 4-H club. I have been a member for four years. This is my first year as a junior member. I have raised an Angus steer, his name is Frankenstein. We are lot #210. I would like to invite you to come check out all the animals at show and sale. From August 5-9, 2021.

Mackenzie-Rae Redl Lot#?

Hi. My name is Mackenzie-Rae Redl and this is my first year in the Springhouse 4-H Club as a cloverbud. This year I learned about foods, rabbits, alpacas, farm safety, crafts, small engines and dairy. We made a craft and had worksheets to do for each unit. I enjoyed decorating the sugar cookie for our food’s unit and doing my record book the best. I am looking forward to the Show and Sale.

Mason Carr-Humphries Lot #191

Hi! My name is Mason Carr-Humphries, and I am a senior member in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my ninth year in 4-H, and my fifth year doing a market steer project. I am also doing a mature cow calf project, starring my lovely cow Scarlett, and her calf Snickers. This year, I decided to try a homegrown project, and selected my cow Scarlett’s first calf Binky as my market steer. So far, I’m super happy with my choice- Binky is a joy to work with (most of the time) and is very food focused. His personality is like his mother’s, so he is a handful!

This has been another strange year with COVID-19 still on the scene, and now another dry, hot start to the summer that I’m sure reminds us all of the fires of 2017. I’m grateful to have 4-H to focus on and keep me grounded in these stressful times, and I am also so appreciative of all of the support given to local 4-H year after year. I am looking forward to show and sale, Binky and I are lot #191 and we hope to see you there!

Meikka Solomon Lot #204

My name is Meikka Solomon of the Springhouse club my lot number is 204. This is my third year as a cloverbud. It has been a hard year because I didn’t get to see any club members. Llamas are my favourite animals, I have two of my own.

Roman Solomon Lot #208

My name is Roman Solomon lot number 208. I am 11 years old and belong to the Springhouse 4-H club. I am raising a steer this year, he is a Speckled Park named Marbles.

Shea Carr-Humphries Lot #192

Hi, I am Shea Carr-Humphries, I am a senior member in the Springhouse 4-H club, this is my ninth year in 4-H. In previous years, I have done cloverbuds, market lamb and small engines, but this this year I am doing a market steer project. My steer’s name is Lucius, and he came from Dunlevy Ranch (also known as Soda Creek Sweet Corn for you corn lovers out there). He is an Angus Cross, and he is quite a character. I feed Lucius grain and hay twice daily and I have to feed him a lot because he is a really long steer. Lucius has been doing quite well even though it has been very hot lately. I have been washing him once or twice a day, and I think it helps keep him cool, which is why I think he really likes it. I am really looking forward to the Show and Sale this year. If you’re looking for a great Steer, Lucius and I are lot number 192, and he will be in the barn on sale day!

Shelby Hollett #194

My name is Shelby Hollett, Lot# 194. I am a senior in the Springhouse 4-H Club and this is my steer Pimento. This is my sixth year in 4-H, but my first year doing a steer project. I have learned that raising a steer is a lot of hard work and takes a big time commitment. I am thankful for the club’s families, members, and leaders, as well as the immense support from the community!

Steve McKeown #186

Hello everyone my name is Steve Mckeown I am 13 years old and this is my fifth year in 4-H. I belong to the Springhouse 4-H club, my lot number is 186. I named my swine project this year Penelope, she is the largest pig I have raised, she is very tall and long (lots of bacon) her favourite thing is being able to jump out of her pen. She enjoys being in the big field with the horses and has even come up to the house for a visit. I enjoy learning new skills and raising animals and being in 4-H.

Talyea Campbell Lot #177

Hello, My name is Talyea Campbell, Lot # 177, a Junior in Springhouse. My first year in swine, and my second year in 4-H. I love pandas and they are my favourite animals, so I named my pig Panda. He loves to snort at me to say “hello” when I come up to his pen. I learned how to feed, water, and clean his pen this year. It was fun to care for my pig. Hope to see you on Aug. 9th, check out our projects noon to 5:30. Auction 6:30pm!

Tatum Billy #175

Hello my name is Tatum I am 16 years old and this is my eighth year in 4-H, I belong to the springhouse 4-H club my lot number is 175. This year my pig has been wonderful and sweet, her name is Poppy I enjoy being in 4-H I have the chance to learn about raising animals. I am looking forward to being able to meet my fellow 4-H members in person and participating in the fun activities that 4-H offers.

Taya Solomon #207

My Name is Taya Solomon of the Springhouse 4-H Club. My lot #207. This is my first year raising a 4-H animal. I was a cloverbud for four years. I am raising a market swine this year. I am learning a lot about animals. I also have a puppy that, I am raising for the project next year.

Tyler Stanke Lot #211

Hi. My name is Tyler Stanke. I am the safety officer for the Springhouse 4-H club. And this is the last year for me to raise a Hereford cross steer from my family’s ranch. His name is Tubbs. Our lot # 211. Tubbs and I would like to invite you to come and look at all the animals in the barn from August 5-9, 2021.

Willa-Lyn Redl Lot #222

Hi, my name is Willa-Lyn Redl lot #222 from the Springhouse 4-H club. This is my third year in 4-H but first year as a junior member and in beef. My steer’s name is Abu, he is a beef booster and I got him from Redl Ranch. I have been working hard feeding, training, brushing and grooming him; I have learned so much this year.

My favourite part of the year so far has been participating in our club cow camp and doing my demonstration on branding. I am looking forward to our club achievement day. I would like to invite you to our 4-H Sale on Monday, August 10, 2020 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards. The barn will be open at 12:00-noon- for a viewing of all the animals that will be selling. Our sale will also be on-line through DLMS as we are only able to have fifty buyers in the stands. Please watch our 4-H website http://www.wldistrict4h.com and our Facebook page at williamslake4h for more information as the sale gets closer. Also, if you have any questions please email our president Ross Stafford at rstafford80@hotmail.com.

Rylee Fraser Lot #?

Hello, my name is Rylee Fraser, this is my eighth year in 4-H. I am the president of the Springhouse 4-H club, a B.C 4-H ambassador as well with a youth provincial council member. This is my steer Pluto he is a char cross angus, he is homegrown from my grandparents Don and Sylvia Fraser. I will be selling him at the Williams Lake and district show and sale. I hope to see you there!