63rd Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale: Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club

Submitted by Scarlett Johnston

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club reporter

Hi! Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club would like to warmly invite you to the 63rd annual Show and Sale this summer! RLM has been operating for 52 years, and we have 31 members this year.

The projects in our club include: beef, swine, sheep, rabbit, foods, horse, small engines, photography, and Cloverbuds! Our club members have been busy taking care of their projects and learning new skills all while having lots of fun. We sure have enjoyed being able to meet in person again. We have gotten together to do some fun project days such as cow camp, bunny bash, horse meetings, sheep shearing and much more. We hope to see you at Show and Sale! All our club members are very excited to see you all. Thank You to all who have supported Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H club.

Dean Bartley Lot #140

Oink! Oink! My name is Dean Bartley. This year I will be selling my pig Rooter. Rooter is from Back To The Roots Ranch in Horsefly B.C. born Jan. 31, 2021. He is Landrace Berkshire Tamworth cross. He is a happy free range pig living in our back five acres. My other project this year is a 1985 cr125R Honda. I fixed the engine it will be for sale in August on Facebook Marketplace.

Launa Bartley Lot #141

Hey y’all! This is Launa Bartley. My hog “All For One” is lean, wide and free range. He is Landrace, Berkshire cross born Jan. 31, 2021. Purchased from Back to the Roots Ranch in Horsefly, B.C.. He is one fine hog. My sheep project is Ewe with Lamb. I raise registered Hampshires. My lamb ram was born March 1 and on June 19 was 125 pounds. He will be for sale privately end of July.

Dominic Billyboy Lot #142

My name is Dominic Billyboy. My lot number is 142. This is my second year in the Rose Lake/ Miocene 4- H Club. My project this year is a market swine. Her name is Sam. She is a Berkshire/ Landrace and is beginning to look really good. This year I have learned how care for a pig and even how to wash her. I’m excited to get to go to Show and Sale this year.

Jezebel Billyboy Lot#143

My name is Jezebel Billyboy. This is my second year in 4-H. I am raising a Market Rabbit, that will be sold in the Show and Sale auction as well as a Doe with Litter, which will not be sold. I have learned how to care for them, clean their feet, carry them, show them, and even flip them on their backs. This year I learned how to breed my doe with my buck.

Katelyn French Lot #146

Hi. My name is Katelyn French, I am 14-years-old and this is my eighth year in 4-H, first as a senior. I am in the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H club and my projects this year are market lamb and horse. My lamb is a Dorset x Suffolk x North country Cheviot and his name is Schnuki. He is around 105 pounds and will probably be 120 around sale time. He has an excellent frame and is still filling out.

Kimberly French Lot#147

Hi there, my name is Kimberly French and this is my 10th year in 4-H. I am in the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club and my project this year is swine. My pig is a Berkshire, Yorkshire, Tamworth and Duroc mix named Spots. He is around 215 pounds and I’m predicting he grows to around 270 pounds by sale time. He has filled out a lot over the months and I’m happy with his current length, depth and muscling.

Lucia Johnston Lot #151

Howdy, my name is Lucia Johnston. I am 16-years-old, and I live on the historic Onward Ranch, where my handsome, homegrown steer, Bear, was born and raised. Bear is a Black Angus coming from my family’s commercial herd and is out of one of our most personable cows. Black Angus are known for their amazing marbling and fine bones with a higher meat yield. Bear is a short but stocky boy and has a long body with fine bones and a small head meaning a better yield of meat to waste. Bear is my seventh 4-H steer and I feel he is one of my best yet!

Scarlett Johnston Lot #152

Hi! I’m Scarlett Johnston, and I have a Black Angus steer named Whiskey! This year Whiskey hasn’t had a problem picking up weight, he loves his grain! The Black Angus breed is known to have great marbling , so I’m counting on that when it comes to grading the meat. I will be selling Whiskey at the 63rd annual Show & Sale, and I hope to see you all there!

Sienna Kalashnikoff Lot #153

Hi my name is Sienna Kalashnikoff. I am nine-years-old and this is my first year in 4-H. I am part of the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club. I have a Simmental/Red Angus steer named Guapo. I named him after the bull off of Ferdinand. My favourite thing to do with my steer is give him a bath and brush him. I love 4-H because I learn how to do new things every day.

Chad Massey Lot #154

Hi, my name is Chad Massey. This is my fourth year in 4-H, second year in the Rose Lake/Miocene club, and I am 10-years-old. My project is a chainsaw. At first it would not run, but I finally fixed it after a ton of trouble with the throttle cable. It works pretty good now.

Sadie Massey Lot #155

Hi, my name is Sadie Massey. I am 12 years old and I’ve been in 4-H for 4 years. I live in an RV so it’s kind of hard to do an animal project. I’m doing Photography instead. I like taking lots of pictures and exploring new things with my camera. I like to take close-up shots of nature and insects.

Abraham Meier Lot #157

My name is Abraham Meier, I have been and am a proud member of the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H club for three years and this year I became president of the club. I have a black Angus steer for sale this year, his name is Jack, I chose him in fall when we rounded up our cattle, he was the best-looking steer and I think he still is…I estimate that he will ready at Show and Sale and will weigh around 1350 lbs. Thank you for all your support.

Gabrielle Meier Lot #158

I am Gabrielle Meier and this is my 3rd year in the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club. This year, my market steer is a Simmental/Angus steer born on May 5th 2020. The day he was born, I told my family, this is going to be my steer. Came fall, he was still the best calf in the herd. My goal is for him to be around 1300 lbs and well finished by show and sale.

Bella Shoults Lot #159

Hi, my name is Bella Shoults, This is my 7th year in 4-H. My market swine project’s name is Hay-Hay, he is a Berkshire cross Landrace pig. I chose this swine because when he was young, he was long, fairly deep and friendly. He is continuing to grow steadily and strong. By the end of the year, I estimate that he will be close to 250 pounds.

Jacob Shoults Lot #160

My name is Jacob Shoults. My steer is a home-grown market steer named Yanks. Yanks came out of my mature cow Missy, and I am very proud of how he is turning out, by how deep he is, to how much meat he will be able to hold on him, and how wide his back is. I estimate that Yanks will be about 1200 lbs by show and sale. Look for Lot #160. Thank you for your constant support of 4-h.

Sarah Shoults Lot #161

My name is Sarah Shoults. My Lot # is 161 this year. I am eleven years old, and this is my sixth year in the Rose Lake/ Miocene 4-H Club. This year my project is Foods, and I think it is a fun project. This year I learned that you could change recipes by substituting ingredients. I also learned how to judge foods on a virtual judging rally. I am excited that we get to go to Show and Sale this year.

Jessabelle Trelenberg Lot #162

My name is Jessabelle Trelenberg, I am a member of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club, I am 13 years old and this is my 4th year in 4-H. This year my market project is swine. My pig is named Chip and he is a Landrace/Duroc cross. I purchased him on February 15th, 2021 when he was 15 pounds. I estimate his weight at Show and Sale to be 250 pounds. His parents are named Flash and Dozer, but he might as well be named Your Dinner.

Jennifer Tritten Lot#163

Hello everyone, my name is Jennifer Tritten, and I have been part of 4-H for ten years. My project this year is swine. My pig is a Hereford / Yorkshire cross named Ruby. She is red with white on her belly which continues up on her sides in triangle formations. Ruby is long, deep, and wide and I am predicting that she will be around 290 pounds by sale night. Thank you!

Jessica Tritten Lot #164

Hi, my name is Jessica Tritten. I am 16 years old, and this is my tenth year in the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club. This year, my projects are Swine and Horse. My pig’s name is ZeZe. She is a Hereford/Yorkshire cross that is mostly white in colour with various colourful splotches covering her body. ZeZe is very long with a strong build. I predict that her weight will be around 280 lbs by the sale.

Austin Van Beers Lot #165

Hi! I’m Austin Van Beers, this is my 5th year in 4-H. My market project is a pig named Neville. He is a Landrace/Hampshire/Tamworth cross, very long, deep, and wide! Neville loves belly rubs and scratches behind his ears! I like 4-H because I get to spend time with animals and learn a lot about them.

Heidi Van Beers Lot #166

Hi! My name is Heidi Van Beers, lot #166. This is my 8th year in 4-h, and this year my projects are Steer and Mature Cow/Calf. My steer’s name is Moose, and he is a big teddy bear! Moose is a Black Angus, and is long and thick. I estimate he will weigh around 1300 lbs at Show & Sale. Hope to see you there!

Lana Van Beers Lot #167

Hello, I’m Lana Van Beers! This is my 8th year in 4-H and 5th raising a market lamb. My lamb’s name is Leo. He is an energetic North Cheviot/Suffolk/Dorset cross. He is tall, long, and has got a great leg of lamb and lots of lamb chops to enjoy! I really enjoy raising sheep! Thank you all for your support!

Ellie Van Immerzeel Lot #168

Hello buyers! My name is Ellie Van Immerzeel and my lot# is 160 and I belong to the Rose Lake Miocene 4-h club. This year I have a purebred black Simmental named Hades. Simmentals are known for their high percentage of marbling without needing true extra fat. All my steers have been AAA or prime because of this higher marbling. Hades is a well put together boy and is finishing very well.

Trace Van Immerzeel Lot #169

Hello my name is Trace Van Immerzeel, this is my 9th year in 4-H. I’m in the Rose lake Miocene 4-H club. This year I have a market swine, his name is Hiss. He is a Duroc, Tamworth, Yorkshire, and Berkshire cross. He was born on March 16 2021, he was born on Hidden meadows farm. Hope to see you at the sale.

Zadie Van Immerzeel Lot #170

Hi I’m Zadie and I’m in Rose lake Miocene 4H club, my projects this year are steer and heifer. My steers name is Harry. He is a purebred Simmental homegrown steer. Harry is a twin but is still deep and nice looking. My heifers name is Hermione she is a small feminine heifer. I’ve had many experiences in 4H like how to take care of a beef and poultry properly.