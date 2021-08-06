63rd Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale: Lone Butte 4-H Club

Autumn Griffin Hannah Meier Infinity Bob Kaden Viscount Kelly Meier Leah Viscount Miranda Sanford

Submitted by the Lone Butte 4-H Club

The Lone Butte 4-H Club has been in the area for over 47 years. We have a rich history in the community and our proud of our roots. This year we have seven members in the club ranging from seven to 16 years old with projects in swine, sheep, horse, dog and gardening. We send out a huge thank you to the wonderful community that supports our club so well and look forward to see you all at the sale.

Lot #133 – Autumn Griffin

Hi my name is Autumn this is my first year as a Cloverbud but I’m no stranger to 4-H as both my sister and brother were in 4-H before me. When I get older I want to do a swine project because I love bacon.

Lot # 131 – Hannah Meier

My name is Hannah Meier. For 2021 I am doing a market swine, a ewe with lamb and a horse project. I am also a 4-H Ambassador for 2021. I look forward to seeing everyone at the auction on August 9th.

Lot #130 – Infinity Bob

My name is Infinity Bob and have been a member of the Lone Butte 4-H group for almost a year. I chose to work with Donny my miniature horse and Rose my Lab/Heeler cross. I would like you to meet them as they are fun, playful and I have worked hard to be able to show them to you.

Lot #136 – Kaden Viscount

Hi, my name is Kaden Viscount. My project is a market lamb. I am 10 years old and a member of the Lone Butte 4H Club. I am a junior and this is my first year in 4-H. I enjoy 4-H because I like animals and meeting new friends.

Lot #132 – Kelly Meier

Hi, I’m Kelly Meier, Junior with Lone Butte 4-H Club. This year I am doing a market swine, a market lamb, a ewe lamb and a dog project. I have had fun training my dog basic obedience although he still doesn’t come when he’s called. Look for my swine project at the auction in Williams Lake.

Lot #137 – Leah Viscount

Hello, my name is Leah. I am nine years old. I am a Cloverbud in the Lone Butte 4-H club. In unit four I am working with a lamb named Smores. I enjoy 4-H because I make crafts and learn new skills.

Lot #135 – Miranda Sanford

Hello, my name is Miranda Sanford, this is my first year in 4-H and I am doing a gardening project. I am having a lot of fun in 4-H. So far in my garden I have planted tomatoes, zucchinis, cucumbers, pumpkins, watermelons, peas and rhubarb and it is all doing great.

