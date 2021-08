Boston Bar 4-H

Even though our club is less than one year old, we still had a great year with a ton of fun experiences. We chose to take on outdoor living.

We went to Manning Park to cross-country ski and build a quinzee for a snowball fight. We fed the birds with bread. It was cold but we had jackets.

We also learned about knots. The square and clove hitch knots are my favourite.

