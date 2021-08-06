63rd Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale: Big Lake 4-H Club

Emily Swan Angus Paul Chase Gentles Etta Salter Harley Gentles Samantha Kowalski Tanya Sepkowski Zoe Kugelstadt

Taya Sepkowski

Big Lake 4-H Club President

Big Lake 4-H club is located 45 minutes east of Williams Lake in the community of Big Lake Ranch and has been running for 46 years.

This year we have three senior and five junior members in a variety of projects including rabbit, sheep, swine, and beef. Our club is sponsored by the Big Lake Community Association and supported by an amazing community.

Our club would like to thank our community, parents, leaders, alumni members, judges, and buyers; we couldn’t do it year after year without everyone’s amazing support. We are all excited to see everyone at the 4-H Show and Sale this year and can’t wait to meet you all when you visit our club stalls.

Chase Gentles Lot #1

Hello, my name is Chase Gentles and this is my 4th year with the Big Lake 4-H Club. This year I raised a Hereford pig that I call Sherlock. I look forward to showing Sherlock to the judge and audience. I would like to thank Patty Smith for supplying Sherlock to me, and I would also like to thank SL Ranch for purchasing my 2020 pig.

Harley Gentles Lot #2

Hello, my name is Harley Gentles and this is my 4th year with the Big Lake 4-H Club. This year I raised a Hereford pig that I call Watson. I look forward to showing Watson to the judge and audience. I would like to thank Patty Smith for supplying Watson to me, and I would also like to thank T&B Contracting for purchasing my 2020 pig.

Samantha Kowalski Lot #3

My name is Samantha Kowalski and I am a Junior member of the Big Lake 4H Club. This is my first year in 4H and I am loving it. My project is a Market Lamb, her name is Snowy. Snowy is a North Country Cheviot x Dorset Suffolk. She enjoys halter training, jumping and snuggles. I would like to thank Roma and Jim Tingle of Glenbirnam Farm for supplying me with my lamb. Thank You!

Zoe Kugelstadt Lot #4

Hello! My name is Zoe Kugelstadt, a junior member, from Big Lake 4H club. This is my fourth year in 4H. My projects are a Suffolk/Dorset market lamb named Rain and a fancy dwarf lionhead rabbit named Ziggy. Thank you to Roma and Jim Tingle (Glenbirnham Farm) who supplied my lamb, and Lana van Beers for my rabbit Also huge thank you to my buyer from 2020, Betty Anderson, for her generous support of 4H.

Angus Paul Lot #5

Hi my name is Angus Paul and I am a senior with the Big Lake 4H club. This year I have raised a market hog, who I call Gerry. Gerry is homegrown, we raise all of our hogs here at Ridgeway Farms. Gerry is a Berkshire cross who has a very goofy personality, he likes to do spins and scrub himself in the mud after I bath him.

Etta Salter Lot #6

My name is Etta Salter. I am a junior member of the Big Lake 4-H Club. This year I am raising a market lamb named Stormi. Stormi is a North Country Cheviot X Dorset Suffolk. Stormi loves cold baths on hot, summer days and spending time with his sheep friends. Thank you to Jesse Archie for purchasing my lamb in 2020. I am grateful for his generosity. I hope to see you at the stockyards!

Taya Sepkowski Lot #7

This is my 11th year in 4-H. I am the club president and treasurer. This year I raised a heifer, mature cow with calf and market steer. My market steer “Ralphie” is a Black Angus cross from Cook Angus. He is an amazing animal, as I have selected the same bloodlined calves (brothers) for a few years now, and they have graded PRIME every year!

Thank you to my 2020 buyer Echofar Enterprises Ltd.

Emily Swan

I’m Emily Swan and I’m a senior member of the Big Lake 4-H Club. This year I am our club Vice-President and Secretary. This is my ninnth year in 4-H, and I have been raising my sixth steer. I named him Jose and have been pleased with his progress. Jose is a purebred Angus that I bought from my parents. I want to thank all my previous 4-H buyers with special thanks my last year’s buyer -Gustafson’s Dodge.

