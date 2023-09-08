44th Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sept. 9-10 at curling rink

Lots to see and do

The 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair offers a chance for the community to show off their best flowers and vegetables. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Seeing the Williams Lake Harvest Fair through children keeps board member Tammy Tugnum fuelled to return year after year.

As the fair turns 44, it will be her 31st year as part of the organizing team hosting the event Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Williams Lake Curling Club.

“I think the children’s section is one of the funnest parts of the fair,” she said Wednesday. “You see kids come up all proud because they or their friends have won ribbons.”

This year’s fair has a theme of Halloween in September.

Again, Tugnum said that’s because it is all about the children and making it fun for them.

To that end, there will be numerous activities for children to enjoy aside from seeing how their fair entries do.

On site there will be super toys from Hattie & Amos Entertainment, the Video Game Party Truck from Quesnel, free cariacturist Ted Couling, Chris the Clown, cotton candy and popcorn for $1 and ample food vendors.

“Sunny Dyck is converting one of our barns into a haunted house for the weekend,” Tugnum said.

While costumes are not mandatory in any way, Tugnum said if people want to dress up there will be a photo booth as well as different areas throughout the fair that would make great backdrops.

This year there will not be any animal events in the Williams Lake Trail Riders Arena coinciding with the fair due to a few people moving but Tugnum said those events will return in 2024.

Maverick Farms Petting Zoo is a new attraction and returning is the Mini Makers Market on Saturday only.

The Realm of Toys and the Nerd Room are also sponsoring a colouring contest for ages 12 and under.

Copies of the page to colour are available at the store and can be dropped off at the fair on Sept. 9 or 10.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair returned last year with a higher attendance than in previous years and Tugnum is anticipating more this year.

The weather forecast for the weekend is for sunshine and highs of 24 C on Saturday and 25 C on Sunday.

As people take in the fair this year with their children, Tugnum hopes some will be inspired to consider joining the board.

“We have a couple of new faces but as always could certainly use more help,” she said.

Entries were slow at the start, but have been pouring in as the due date approaches.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an entrance fee of $6 for adults and $3 for children with admission for free for children ages five and under.



