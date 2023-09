Order of the Eastern Star members Val Fleming (from left), Beth Schaefer, Pat Warren, Gail Petersen, Gay Saunders and Sharon Whitley volunteer at the gates at the 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Arlene and Ken Hall take in the Harvest Fair, held at the curling rink Sept. 9-10. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rosalyn Giles (left) and Janet Bedford oversee the quilting section at the 44th Annual Williams Lake Fall Fair. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ellla Iverson and Layla Green sell dog, cat and horse treats along with other pet-themed products at the Mini Makers Market Saturday, Sept. 9 at the 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair includes best in show animals. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chris the clown makes balloons at the 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair Saturday, Sept. 9. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Barb Connon videos Gemma Connor coming down the slide at the 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair is underway in Williams Lake.

The fall is taking place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

There is lots to see and do.

