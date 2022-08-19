44th annual Horsefly Fall Fair Saturday, Aug. 20

The Horsefly Fall Fair is coming up Saturday, Aug. 20 and promises to feature something for everyone. (Photo submitted)

Organizers are ready to welcome everyone after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic

The 44th Annual Horsefly Fall Fair is happening Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Horsefly Community Hall.

With a theme of “plant your roots at the fair,” organizers are ready to welcome everyone after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said Carol Irving, fair treasurer.

At the fair there will be entries of vegetables, canning, fruits, potted plants, floral art, photography, homemade beer and wine, as well as needlework, arts and crafts, writing and woodworking.

“We even have a few animals entered this year which we have never had before,” Irving said. “We’d really like to see more animals in the future, but it is a lot of work to bring animals in.”

As for the theme, Irving said there are so many entries that when the doors open at noon, they will have all been judged, and it is hoped the public will attend and enjoy taking time to look at everything.

“Horsefly residents have been busy with their gardens and crafts to show you.”

While the fair is on, the Horsefly Farmers Market will be running and the Seniors Society will be open.

“You can check out our thrift shop and who knows, you may find something that you have been looking for.”

Non-perishable entries will be accepted on Friday, Aug. 19 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Participants are eligible for prizes from sponsors Crofts Brewing and Wine off the Vine, Crooked Lake Resort, Country Fair Contest, Sandy McNie, Vesseys Seeds, Horsefly Women’s Institute and Horsefly Nursery.

The high aggregate prize for the entrant with the greatest number of points, is two-night’s accommodation at Crooked Lake Resort with the option for canoe rental.

Admission is $2 for adults, while children 12 and under are free.

“Local residents have worked very hard to ensure a good time for all ages,” Irving said.

During the last Horsefly Fall Fair held in 2019, there were 38 entrants who submitted 413 items and of those 62 items were from the eight children who participated.

Irving said the fair will last until about 4 p.m. after which the prizes will be awarded.



