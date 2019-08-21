42nd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair wants you!

Think you might have just canned the best pickles ever?

Like-minded in their approach to life and love for Williams Lake, hardworking community volunteers Tammy Tugnum (left) and Leslea Destree are the driving force behind the wildly popular Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Angie Mindus photo

Think you might have just canned the best pickles ever? Or maybe you want to brag a little about your last batch of jam?

Why not submit your talents to the 42nd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair and let them be the judge.

“We know how talented people in this region are,” said Williams Lake Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum. “We would like to invite anyone with a hobby or home business that includes homemade goods — to put something in the fair this year.”

From home-brewed wine or beer to jewellery, clothes, woodwork, artwork or homegrown … well, anything. If you’ve ever walked through a market, and said to yourself, “I could do that,” now is the time. Everyone is eligible to win ribbons and cash prizes.

“This event is all about showcasing the very best the Cariboo-Chilcotin regions have to offer, and allowing others to enjoy it,” Tugnum said.

There are some fun categories centred around this year’s theme; Pirates of the Carrots and Beans. Pick up a catalog, or just check out their website to discover categories and sub categories that may inspire you. The WLHF committee’s numbers are published in the front of the catalog, and welcome calls for anyone who would like more information.

But, the fair isn’t simply about exhibits. There are plenty of activity-related events to become a part of, too.

Just how obedient is your pooch? Find out during the CKC- sanctioned event sponsored by the Cariboo Kennel Club during the fair.

If you prefer to spend quality time laughing, join your dog in some fun games like dress up races, sack races and wiener diving or pet parade.

“For those with horses, the cattle sorting, reining and a jackpot gymkhana are a great way to meet other horse folks, while testing your skills,” Tugnum said, adding that there are many prizes to be won, too.

Other family-friendly activities include the pirate bouncy castle, Hattie & Amos’ fabulous face painting, an on-site colouring contest, a ventriloquist, a caricature artist, and keep your eyes open for Uncle Chris the Clown, who will be walking about entertaining the children. Families can even enjoy an outdoor movie together in the early evening on Saturday.

Arrive hungry! There will be plenty of food available at the Stampede grounds, Tugnum said.

“There is a terrific variety of mobile food vendors, with everything from bannock to soup,” said Tugnum. “Plus, we have cotton candy and popcorn for just one dollar.”

Something new this year is a photo contest that encourages fair-goers to take photos while at the fair, and then submit them to www.wlharvestfair.ca for a voting/popularity process, for terrific awards. The winner can choose from any advertiser in the 2019 Williams lake Harvest Fair printed catalog, and receive a $100 gift certificate to spend at that business. All the information, including categories and rules can be found on the website.

Admission is $6 per adult, $3 for 6-12 and seniors, and free for children five and under. This two-day event Sept. 7 and 8 is a fun family event that combines education with fun, promotes agriculture in our community and raises awareness of the importance of local produce.

