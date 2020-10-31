41st Annual City of Williams Lake fireworks display set for 7:45 Halloween night

The Tribune will also Facebook live the event

The City’s 41st Annual Halloween Fireworks Display is set for Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:45 p.m.

Only 50 vehicles will be allowed inside the Stampede Grounds so the public is encouraged to either arrive at the grounds early or choose another location to watch the display from.

Williams Lake Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Rob Warnock said the show will be about 15 minutes long.

He and two City workers were down at the grounds on Friday morning doing some preliminary work in advance of a company from Prince George that will be setting off the display.

“Our part is to put everything together and then the company will set everything off with electronics and using an iPad,” Warnock said.

The fire department will arrive about 7 p.m. Saturday to help if needed and be on site as a safety precaution throughout the shows.

In former years it required more work by the fire department when the company was permitted to use larger fireworks.

“We’d have to haul in sand and build an area for each firework to go in,” Warnock recalled.

In Horsefly the volunteer fire department will being do a parade of its brigade from the fire hall to the community hall.

Children will watch from vehicles with their families and the firefighters will hand out candy bags prepared by the Horsefly Community Association.

Over in Big Lake there will be a fireworks display put on by the volunteer fire and rescue society.

Chief Joel Bruneski said they are setting up to accommodate physical distancing and there will be no refreshments provided.

“We are looking forward to a fun, but physically distant Halloween,” he added.

For the first time in 40 years, the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. will not be hosting its annual fireworks display and event with a bonfire and food.

“We want to keep everyone safe,” said Chief Stan McCarthy. “I will really miss it though.”

