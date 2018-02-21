The Horsefly 4-H clubs annual sledding party was a great success with many students (and adults) giving the sleds a go on Feb. 17. Submitted photos.

4-H members take to the slopes and prep speeches

4-H leader Linda Bartsch recieves award for Outstanding Volunteer Leader

Jessiah AIGNER

Special to the Tribune

– Horsefly 4-H Club Report February 2018

First of all, our club would like to congratulate Linda Bartsch on receiving an award for Outstanding Volunteer Leader for B.C.

Congratulations Linda!

Linda also received a token of appreciation from our club.

Our club held their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the community hall.

Topics discussed were a reminder of the sledding party, (Feb. 17); the beef weigh-in 1 p.m. at WL stockyards (on Feb. 25) Food for Thought applications, (due March 12) and speeches that will be held on Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at the Horsefly Community Hall.

The speeches are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

Victor Khong and Connie-Lyn Redl went over how to prepare for the speeches and demos for all the new members this year.

After the meeting, everyone separated into their project groups with their leaders, and worked on activities.

On Feb. 17, the club held their annual sledding party at the gravel pit and after, the seniors were given a chance to practice some impromptu speeches. Even a couple of adults attempted their luck on the hill. Fun was had by all.

The next 4-H meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 7 at the community hall at 6:30 p.m.

 

4-H Cloverbuds made bird feeders at a recent meeting.

Linda Bartsch accepts her award of Outstanding Volunteer Leader for B.C.from President Lexi Augustine and Leader Ricky Seelhof.

