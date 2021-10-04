3-Year-Old Round-Up a great success

Dhamon Michel and his mom explore the various booths set up at the 3-Year-Old Round-Up in Williams Lake Sept. 25. (Angie Mindus photo)

Close to thirty three-year-olds checked out all the agencies on hand at the 3-Year-Old Round-Up on Sept. 25.

The event, which is a ready, set, learn event financially supported by the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Education, invites three-year-olds out to engage in a variety of fun activities that are part of healthy three-year-old development.

At the event, parents were given the opportunity to engage with local service agencies and provided with information to support their child’s development.

This year the following agencies joined in with a fun activity at their booth to connect with families; Interior Health Dental, Interior Health Audiology, Three Corners Health Services Society, Denisiqi Service Society, Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, Cariboo Regional District Library, Pregnancy Outreach, Family Support Institute, Child Development Center, Williams Lake Vision Therapy, Child Care Resource and Referral and School District 27, which organized the event.

“We are grateful for everyone who came out and participated in this valuable event, said Beulah Munson, Early Years coordinator for the district. “Children after their 18 month visit to public health are not required to visit a health nurse until their kindergarten visit to public health. This event allows for connection between those required visits, and provides opportunity for support to be given if needed. Early intervention is key so a three-year-old check in ideal.”

