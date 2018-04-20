$25,000 in arts and culture grants awarded

The Cariboo Regional District, the City of Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (CCACS) has awarded $25,000 in funding to a variety of arts and culture projects through the Cariboo.
The 2018 CCACS project grant recipients are:
· Arts on the Fly Festival Society: Arts on the Fly Festival ($3,000)
· Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre: Uptown Art ($3,000)
· Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society: Water Wise/Salmonid Art Exhibit ($3,000) and “Trash Art” project for Secondary Students ($1,500)
· Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy: Storywalk Williams Lake ($500)
· Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society: Love and Lemonade Community Dance ($1,500)
· Cariboo Potters’ Guild: Hand Building with Slabs Workshop with Linda Doherty ($1,600)
· Community Arts Council of Williams Lake: Cariboo Wildfire Legacy ($1,000)
· Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake First Nation): Esk’etemc Canvas Art Project ($3,000)
· Station House Studio and Gallery Society: Williams Lake Spring Lilac Festival ($1,100)
“We are very pleased to be able to continue to support good work that enhances both artistic value and public participation. We look forward to seeing these exciting projects come to light,” said Leah Selk, CCACS Executive Director.
Project grants are available annually for non-profit organizations or community groups in Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo (CRD Areas D, E, and F) to support and develop arts and culture within the region.
The Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake provide funding for these grants through the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture function.