$25,000 in arts and culture grants awarded

Maria Becker (left), Danelle Mathewson, Weston Becker, Ava Lynn and Kiera Primeau show off some of the art pieces they’ve created over the past year as part of the Uptown Art group. The Uptown Art project was one of the 2018 CCACS project grant recipients.

The Cariboo Regional District, the City of Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (CCACS) has awarded $25,000 in funding to a variety of arts and culture projects through the Cariboo.

The 2018 CCACS project grant recipients are:

· Arts on the Fly Festival Society: Arts on the Fly Festival ($3,000)

· Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre: Uptown Art ($3,000)

· Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society: Water Wise/Salmonid Art Exhibit ($3,000) and “Trash Art” project for Secondary Students ($1,500)

· Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy: Storywalk Williams Lake ($500)

· Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society: Love and Lemonade Community Dance ($1,500)

· Cariboo Potters’ Guild: Hand Building with Slabs Workshop with Linda Doherty ($1,600)

· Community Arts Council of Williams Lake: Cariboo Wildfire Legacy ($1,000)

· Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake First Nation): Esk’etemc Canvas Art Project ($3,000)

· Station House Studio and Gallery Society: Williams Lake Spring Lilac Festival ($1,100)

“We are very pleased to be able to continue to support good work that enhances both artistic value and public participation. We look forward to seeing these exciting projects come to light,” said Leah Selk, CCACS Executive Director.

“Arts and culture programs and events bring life to our communities and lift our spirits. Funding programs like these are part of the CRD’s commitment to support arts and culture in the Central Cariboo and throughout the region and, by extension, to support our communities’ grassroots efforts to rebuild and revitalize after the 2017 wildfire season,” said Joan Sorley, CRD Electoral Area F Director and Central Cariboo Joint Committee Co-Chair.

“The CCACS Project Grants program allows cultural and artistic diversity to flourish in our region, and provides valuable opportunities for all of us to grow, discover, and express ourselves,” said Laurie Walters, City of Williams Lake Councillor & Community Services Committee Chair

Project grants are available annually for non-profit organizations or community groups in Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo (CRD Areas D, E, and F) to support and develop arts and culture within the region.

The Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake provide funding for these grants through the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture function.