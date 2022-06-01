The Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake hosted what felt like a festival of cars from foreign to domestic and motorbikes to tough trucks and everything in between, Sunday, May 29, 2022 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake hosted what felt like a festival of cars from foreign to domestic and motorbikes to tough trucks and everything in between, Sunday, May 29, 2022 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

2022 Ballot Awards for Spring Roundup Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake

Participants voted for the winners of a range of categories and classes

Class: 1939 & OLDER

1st PLACE

Sponsored by: Don Brown & Son Plumbing

Owner: Vern Powers

Year: 1935 Vehicle: Ford Pickup

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2nd PLACE

Sponsored by: D&S Electric

Owner: Kevin Bourdon

Year: 1928 Vehicle: Dodge Victory 6

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Class: 1940-49

1st PLACE

Sponsored by: Williams Lake Log Haulers

Owner: Norm Lapointe

Year: 1946 Vehicle: Ford 2-Door Coupe

Hometown: Forest Grove, B.C.

2nd PLACE

Sponsored by: San Jose Logging

Owner: Harold Wheeler

Year: 1946 Vehicle: GMC Pickup

Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.

2022 Ballot Awards

Class: 1950-59

1st PLACE

Sponsored by: New Wave Pool & Spa

Owner: Greg Cockwell

Year: 1952 Vehicle: Ford F-100

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2nd PLACE

Sponsored by: Mainline Roofing

Owner: Bernard & Jo McKay

Year: 1956 Vehicle: Ford Fairlane Victoria

Hometown: Prince George, B.C.

Class: 1960-69

1st PLACE

Sponsored by: JTA 4X4

Owner: Tony Poole

Year: 1966 Vehicle: Chev P/U C-10

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2nd PLACE

Sponsored by: RL7 Mechanical

Owner: Peter Mann

Year: 1966 Vehicle: Chev Corvair

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2022 Ballot Awards

Class: 1970-79

1st PLACE

Sponsored by: Bares Paint & Bodyworks

Owner: Greg Peck

Year: 1970 Vehicle: Plymouth Superbird

Hometown: Mt. Vernon, WA

2nd PLACE

Sponsored by: Taylor Automotive

Owner: Vic Goertzen

Year: 1970 Vehicle: Chev Camaro

Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.

Class: 1980-89

1st PLACE

Sponsored by: Blacky’s Truck &Car Wash

Owner: Dennis Henschel

Year: 1989 Vehicle: Panther Kallista

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2nd PLACE

Sponsored by: Aqua Drilling Services

Owner: Julie Mann

Year: 1987 Vehicle: Dodge Ram

Hometown: McLeese Lake, B.C.

2022 Ballot Awards

Class: 1990-99

1st PLACE

Sponsored by: Timberland Holdings

Owner: Karen Rogers

Year: 1991 Vehicle: Nissan

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2nd PLACE

Sponsored by: 150 Mile Husky / Esso Center

Owner: Ed Gerbracht

Year: 1992 Vehicle: Dodge Ram

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Class: 2000 & Newer

1st PLACE

Sponsored by: West Fraser Truckers Assoc.

Owner: Jordyn Brazedu

Year: 2006 Vehicle: Infiniti G-35

Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.

2nd PLACE

Sponsored by: Chilcotin Guns

Owner: Chip Schick

Year: 2019 Vehicle: Ford F-150

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2022 Ballot Awards

Class: BEST TRAILER

Sponsored by: Grassland Equipment

Owner: Harold & Nancy Flemming

Year: _______ Vehicle: Boler

Hometown: Houston, B.C.

Class: STATIONARY ENGINE

Sponsored by: Smith Timberworks

Owner: Al Kennedy

Year: 1906 Vehicle: Christensen Engineering

Hometown: 150 Mile House, B.C.

Class: RAT ROD

Sponsored by: Scotia Bank

Owner: Ed Gerbracht

Year: 1940 Vehicle: International

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2022 Ballot Awards

Class: NORTH AMERICAN MOTORCYCLE

Sponsored by: Crosina Realty

Owner: Wayne Potter

Year: 2011 Make: Harley Davidson

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Class: CUSTOM MOTORCYCLE

Sponsored by: Spectra Power Sports

Owner: John Shaw

Year: __________ Make: Home Built Trike

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Participant’s Choice: Ben Stephen Memorial

Sponsored by: Craftsman Collision

Owner: Greg Peck

Year: 1970 Vehicle: Plymouth Roadrunner

Hometown: Mt. Vernon, WA

Read more: Rev your engines, Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup returns May 28, 29


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AutomotiveCar ShowsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Ice cream to motivate you to Move to Cure ALS

Just Posted

The Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake hosted what felt like a festival of cars from foreign to domestic and motorbikes to tough trucks and everything in between, Sunday, May 29, 2022 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 Ballot Awards for Spring Roundup Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woman arrested while breaking into South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The Toxic Drug Alerts System uses text messaging to send alerts as a public health measure to prevent drug poisonings. Photo: Interior Health Authority
Text alerts for toxic drugs now available in Interior Health