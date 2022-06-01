2022 Ballot Awards for Spring Roundup Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake

Class: 1939 & OLDER
1st PLACE
Sponsored by: Don Brown & Son Plumbing
Owner: Vern Powers
Year: 1935 Vehicle: Ford Pickup
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2nd PLACE
Sponsored by: D&S Electric
Owner: Kevin Bourdon
Year: 1928 Vehicle: Dodge Victory 6
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Class: 1940-49
1st PLACE
Sponsored by: Williams Lake Log Haulers
Owner: Norm Lapointe
Year: 1946 Vehicle: Ford 2-Door Coupe
Hometown: Forest Grove, B.C.
2nd PLACE
Sponsored by: San Jose Logging
Owner: Harold Wheeler
Year: 1946 Vehicle: GMC Pickup
Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.
2022 Ballot Awards
Class: 1950-59
1st PLACE
Sponsored by: New Wave Pool & Spa
Owner: Greg Cockwell
Year: 1952 Vehicle: Ford F-100
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2nd PLACE
Sponsored by: Mainline Roofing
Owner: Bernard & Jo McKay
Year: 1956 Vehicle: Ford Fairlane Victoria
Hometown: Prince George, B.C.
Class: 1960-69
1st PLACE
Sponsored by: JTA 4X4
Owner: Tony Poole
Year: 1966 Vehicle: Chev P/U C-10
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2nd PLACE
Sponsored by: RL7 Mechanical
Owner: Peter Mann
Year: 1966 Vehicle: Chev Corvair
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2022 Ballot Awards
Class: 1970-79
1st PLACE
Sponsored by: Bares Paint & Bodyworks
Owner: Greg Peck
Year: 1970 Vehicle: Plymouth Superbird
Hometown: Mt. Vernon, WA
2nd PLACE
Sponsored by: Taylor Automotive
Owner: Vic Goertzen
Year: 1970 Vehicle: Chev Camaro
Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.
Class: 1980-89
1st PLACE
Sponsored by: Blacky’s Truck &Car Wash
Owner: Dennis Henschel
Year: 1989 Vehicle: Panther Kallista
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2nd PLACE
Sponsored by: Aqua Drilling Services
Owner: Julie Mann
Year: 1987 Vehicle: Dodge Ram
Hometown: McLeese Lake, B.C.
2022 Ballot Awards
Class: 1990-99
1st PLACE
Sponsored by: Timberland Holdings
Owner: Karen Rogers
Year: 1991 Vehicle: Nissan
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2nd PLACE
Sponsored by: 150 Mile Husky / Esso Center
Owner: Ed Gerbracht
Year: 1992 Vehicle: Dodge Ram
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Class: 2000 & Newer
1st PLACE
Sponsored by: West Fraser Truckers Assoc.
Owner: Jordyn Brazedu
Year: 2006 Vehicle: Infiniti G-35
Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.
2nd PLACE
Sponsored by: Chilcotin Guns
Owner: Chip Schick
Year: 2019 Vehicle: Ford F-150
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2022 Ballot Awards
Class: BEST TRAILER
Sponsored by: Grassland Equipment
Owner: Harold & Nancy Flemming
Year: _______ Vehicle: Boler
Hometown: Houston, B.C.
Class: STATIONARY ENGINE
Sponsored by: Smith Timberworks
Owner: Al Kennedy
Year: 1906 Vehicle: Christensen Engineering
Hometown: 150 Mile House, B.C.
Class: RAT ROD
Sponsored by: Scotia Bank
Owner: Ed Gerbracht
Year: 1940 Vehicle: International
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2022 Ballot Awards
Class: NORTH AMERICAN MOTORCYCLE
Sponsored by: Crosina Realty
Owner: Wayne Potter
Year: 2011 Make: Harley Davidson
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Class: CUSTOM MOTORCYCLE
Sponsored by: Spectra Power Sports
Owner: John Shaw
Year: __________ Make: Home Built Trike
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Participant’s Choice: Ben Stephen Memorial
Sponsored by: Craftsman Collision
Owner: Greg Peck
Year: 1970 Vehicle: Plymouth Roadrunner
Hometown: Mt. Vernon, WA
