Last year’s socially-distanced, Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade saw motorists drive by to wish grads well. (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

2021 Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade on city council’s agenda for this week

Council will review a request to approve plans for a reverse parade for this year’s grads

Williams Lake city council is expected to review a request at its next meeting Tuesday evening, May 25 by the Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee to approve plans for the 2021 reverse Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade.

The reverse parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 beginning at 3 p.m. and is also subject to RCMP approval and meeting the requirements of the public health officer.

If approved, it will be the second year in the row grads will see an alternative to the traditional grad parade due to public gathering restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elaborate dry grad celebrations as done in years’ past are also on hold due to the restrictions.

As far as school ceremonies go, grads will have the opportunity to walk across the stage on both June 10 and June 11 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus, to receive their diplomas.

