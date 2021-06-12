2021 Lake City Secondary School grads take centre stage at Williams Lake campus ceremonies

More than $150,000 in scholarships and bursaries were awarded to Lake City Secondary graduates this week (June 10, 12, 2021) thanks to the generousity of the community, said Jeannette Gobolos, Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus Science Teacher and School District #27 scholarship coordinator.
“Everybody really stepped up this year,” said Gobolos, herself the mother of a graduate this year.
The West Fraser Truckers Association was particularly generous, she said, noting the group was responsible for funding 31 different scholarships and bursaries.
Four-decades-long donors Tony Dunn and Phillip Coupal donated $6,000 this year to assist students in educational pursuits, Gobolos said of another example.
Students crossed the stage at LCSS Williams Lake campus individually in front of some of their teachers and up to four adults as per COVID-19 health orders for their graduation ceremony.
It was an intimate affair with many proud family members getting teary-eyed as they watched their graduate cross stage.
Below are the winners of the many awards, bursaries and scholarship given to 2021 Lake City Secondary gradutes, as provided by LCSS.
Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Awards 2021
• Davis Franklin
• Brityn Hinsche
• Caitlin Khong
• Ruan Koster
• Ivy McKay
• Jeremy Munroe
• Adrien Zimmerman
Lake City Secondary School District Authority Awards 2021
a. Indigenous Language and Culture
• Franklyn Boyd
• Morgan McKay
• Shareese Case
b. Fine Arts
• Cleary Manning
• Ethan Schultz-Anderson
• Kristian Volkmann
• Shay-Lee Thompson
c. ADST – Applied Design, Skills, and Technologies
• Raiden Abe
d. Physical Activity
• Jade Meldrum
• Ty Thurow
• Brityn Hinsche
e. International Languages
• Olivia Gash
f. Community Service
• Adrien Zimmerman
• Sam Johnson
g. Trades and Technical Training
• Crystal Bartley
• Ethan Lamarche
• Kyler Irving
• Dylan Telford
Lake City Secondary School New Awards 2021
There are three new awards this year for Lake City Secondary graduates:
• Jason Noble and Marilyn Martin Bursary
• Erin Gilroy
• JDR Law Bursary
• Kiefer Stafford
• Jack Wong Memorial Fund
• Sam Johnson
School District No. 27 Scholarship and Bursary Award Winners 2021
Chelsea Albrechtsen Intergenerational Program Bursary
• Kylee Lafleur
• Davis Franklin
• Ty Lauren
• Jade Meldrum
• Reese Rivet
• Owen Kritz
• Devyn Baerg
Atlantic Power Corporation Scholarships
• (Sciences) – William Luijks
• (Community Involvement) – Cleary Manning
Big and Beaver Lakes Livestock Association Bursary
• Taya Sepkowski
• Emily Swan
Henry Bob Memorial Bursary
• Marissa Ramsay
Bernard Boe Memorial Bursary
• Ethan Schultz-Anderson
Nino Calabrese Memorial Scholarship
• Jade Meldrum
Canadian Parents for French Award
• Olivia Gash
Canadian Royal Purple Bursary
• Brette Kerley
• Sam Chabot
Cariboo Bethel Church Bursary
• Isaiah Smith
Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College Bursaries
• Amelia Burrill
Cariboo – Chilcotin Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association Scholarships and Bursaries
• Brooke Levens
• Davis Franklin
• Jeremy Munroe
Cariboo – Chilcotin Teachers’ Association Scholarships
• Davis Franklin
• Jeremy Munroe
• Lucas Nowotny
• Jenai Nolin
• Isaiah Smith
• Noella Baerg
• Jared Larmand
• Finley Enns
Cariboo Foundation Society Scholarships
• Jenai Nolin
• Marissa Ramsay
• Laurel Campbell
• Ben McIntyre
• Erin Gilroy
• Amrit Binning
• Haroop Sandhu
• Keifer Stafford
• Aris Agnello
• Jeremy Munroe
• Kieran Grey
• Matthew Smith Forzanni
Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Bursaries
• Amrit Binning
• Haroop Sandhu
• Makenna Watson
Cariboo Regional District Bursary
• Connor Sutton
Cariboo Woodlot Education Society Bursary
• Dylan Passeri
• Ty Thurow
• Kay-CeeAnna Sapp
• Owen Kritz
Catholic Women’s League Bursary
• Adrien Zimmerman
Douglas Castling Memorial
• Isabelle Knox
Walter and Cathy Chernoff Leadership Award
• Sam Johnson
Community Arts Council Bursary
• Vivien Meyrick
• Landen Kielpinski
• Franklyn Boyd
Royce Cook Memorial
• Ryan Bauer
Ryan Corbin Memorial Bursary
• Parker Sokolan
Cynthia Dare Memorial Scholarship
• Pyper Alexander
Sid Davis Memorial
• Keon Harry
Dawson Scholarships
• Emil Kneic
• Hayden Daye
Dhillon and Rai Memorial Bursary
• Emily Lucassen
Don’t Quit Bursary
• Maverick Christianson
Dunn and Coupal Bursary
• Franklyn Boyd
• Gavin McKimm
• Landen Kielpinski
Gordon R. Elliot Memorial Scholarship
• Emily Swan
Angela Fisher Memorial Bursary
• Taya Sepkowski
2004 Forest Capital Committee Scholarship
• Kuba Kowalewski
FYI Doctors Scholarship
• Aliyah Barta
Wallace Evan Ford Memorial Bursary
• Emilie-Ann Pinnell
Shelley Fullerton Memorial Bursary
• Nicole Bailey
Jack and Hazel Gardner Memorial Bursaries
• Caitlin Khong
Caleb Gill Memorial
• Conway Pinchbeck
Leslie Hall Memorial Bursary
• Joey Fooks
Walter Hardy Memorial Bursary
• Evan Pigeon
Rusty Helgason Memorial Bursary
• Ethan Schultz-Anderson
Horsefly Women’s Institute Memorial Bursaries
• Caitlin Khong
• Ethan Lazar
• Kyler Irving
• Anthony Gasser
Hub International – Barton Insurance Brokers’ Bursary
• Georgia Jacobson
IKON Award
• Owen Barta
IOUE Bursary
• Joey Fooks
Jason Noble & Marilyn Martin
• Erin Gilroy
JDR Law Bursary
• Keifer Stafford
Laura Kaufman Memorial
• Emily Lucassen
Knights of Columbus Bursaries
• Jadyn Caferra
• Alex Brinoni
Felix & Maisie Kohnke Memorial Scholarship
• Lucas Nowotny
Fred & Masako Kozuki Award
• Caitlin Khong
Lake City Secondary Fine Arts Awards (BAND)
• Cleary Manning
• Marissa Ramsay
• Erin Gilroy
• Adrien Zimmerman
• Olivia Gash
• Ethan Schultz-Anderson
• Brityn Hinsche
• Jeremy Munroe
• Alex Brinoni
• Sean Marshall
• Kristian Volkmann
Lake City Secondary Fine Arts Awards (DRAMA)
• Kristian Volkmann
Lake City Secondary Grow-Operators Award
• Cleary Manning
• Amrit Binning
• Haroop Sandhu
• Emily Lucassen
• Adrien Zimmerman
• Laurel Campbell
Lake City Secondary School Leadership Bursary
• Kylee Lafleur
• Sam Johnson
• Jadyn Caferra
Lake City Secondary School PAC Bursary
• Vivien Meyrick
• Rosy Salazar
• Ty Thurow
• Sydney LeRoy
Lakers Car Club Bursary
• Nick Wright
• Jacob Champagne
Nancy Leggett Memorial Scholarship
• Evannie Deverson
Lions Club Bursary
• Connor Sutton
• Alex Brinoni
Little Moccasins Learning Centre Bursary
• Cameron Warttig
• Franklyn Boyd
Joan MacDonald Memorial Bursaries
• Keon Harry
• Emily Swan
• Tamara Ross
Masonic Order Bursaries
• Aleza Cyr
• Zack Amyotte
• Brette Kerley
McMechan Award
• Ivy McKay
Medieval Market Emerging Artist Award
• Cleary Manning
• Vivien Meyrick
Myckatyn Family Scholarship
• Taylor Ribbel
• Nikita Potekhin
OK Tire Bursary
• Derek Rispin
Old Age Pensioners Organization (Branch #93) Scholarship
• Ruan Koster
Order of the Eastern Star (Princess Pine #67) Bursary
• Gracie Frost
Parent Support Group of Sacred Heart School Scholarship
• Marija Mederal
Roop Rathor Parmar Memorial
• Kira Wehlen
August Martin Piltz Foundation
• Jordyn Maas
• Emil Kneic
PMT Chartered Professional Accountants Robert A. Court Memorial Bursary
• Erin Gilroy
Punjabi Sports Club Bursary
• Cameron Warttig
RCMP Citizenship Bursaries
• Ty Lauren
• Keon Harry
• Evannie Deverson
Trudy Redl Memorial Bursary
• Laurel Campbell
Right Photography Bursary
• Raiden Abe
Rotary Club of Williams Lake Daybreak
• Jadyn Caferra
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #139 Bursaries
• Brock Everett
• Gracie Frost
Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Bursary
• Ruan Koster
• Brette Kerley
Skipp – Latin Memorial Golf Scholarship
• Dylan Passeri
Skipp – Twan Memorial Rodeo Scholarship
• Reese Rivet
A.G. Scott Estate Scholarship
• Aliyah Barta
• Marija Mederal
• Brooklyn Pelchat
• Karly Briscoe
• Shay-Lee Thompson
• Marissa Ramsay
Soda Creek Truckers’ Association Bursary
• Kyle Benastick
• Kay-CeeAnna Sapp
• Ty Robertson
South Cariboo Bar Association Scholarship
• Nicole Bailey
Tasco Supplies Bursary
• Davis Franklin
• Brityn Hinsche
• Dylan Telford
Tolko Industries Ltd. Scholarships
• Jadyn Caferra
• Nick Wright
• Raiden Abe
• Finley Enns
• Sean Marshall
• Dylan Passeri
UNIFOR
• Marija Mederal
• Kylee Lafleur
• Sydney LeRoy
• Tayla Pitt
• Shay Hollowell
United Steel Workers Local I-425 Bursaries
• Parker Sokolan
Kyle Vigeant Memorial
• Nathan Cisecki
Vision for the Future Award
• Caitlyn LeBourdais
• Dylan Passeri
Ronald and Jean Duncan Waite Memorial Scholarships
• Makenna Watson
• Cameron Warttig
• Hayden Daye
• William Luijks
• Owen Barta
• Nathan Cisecki
Weldwood Truckers’ Association Bursary
• Jordan Burtini
West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Plywood Division Bursaries
• Aliyah Barta
• Brooklyn Pelchat
West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Lumber Division Scholarships
• Lochen Virk
• Reese Rivet
• Connor Sutton
West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Woods Department Scholarships
• Franklyn Boyd
• Gracie Frost
• Keon Harry
West Fraser Truckers’ Association Bursary
• Owen Barta
West Fraser Truckers’ Association Scholarships
• Ben McIntrye
• Brooklyn Pelchat
• Evan Pigeon
• Caitlyn LeBourdais
• Ty Lauren
• Sam Chabot
• Ty Robertson
• Ty Thurow
• Kyle Benastick
• Dylan Hopkins
• Kay-CeeAnna Sapp
• Lucas Walker
• Dylan Telford
• Crystal Bartley
• Ethan Lamarche
• Ryan Bauer
• Jacob Champagne
• Nick Wright
• Joey Fooks
• Aris Agnello
• Zack Amyotte
• Aleza Cyr
• Brock Everett
• Finley Enns
• Maverick Christianson
• Kira Wehlen
• Kyler Irving
• Conway Pinchbeck
• Sean Marshall
• David Buechele
• Shay-Lee Thompson
Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Bursary
• Georgia Jacobson
Williams Lake Community Forest Youth Award
• Ty Thurow
• Olivia Gash
• Makenna Watson
• Dylan Passeri
• Owen Kritz
• Kay-CeeAnna Sapp
• Kuba Kowalewski
• Caitlyn LeBourdais
Williams Lake and District Credit Union Bursaries
• Caitlin Khong
• Georgia Jacobson
• Keanna Saunders
Williams Lake Field Naturalists’ Bursary
• Laurel Campbell
Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club Bursaries
• Conway Pinchbeck
• Reese Rivet
• Brock Everett
Williams Lake Log Haulers Scholarships and Bursaries
• Jordan Burtini
• Ben McIntyre
• Sam Chabot
• Brooklyn Pelchat
Williams Lake Medical Staff Scholarships
• Ruan Koster
• Ivy McKay
• Adrien Zimmerman
• Brityn Hinsche
Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Scholarships
• Kenny Lowen Memorial – Jadyn Caferra
• Leon Whitford Memorial – Nathan Cisecki
• Harry Buchanan Memorial – Marissa Ramsay
• Tyler Tenning Memorial – Landen Kielpinski
Williams Lake Rotary Club Scholarship
• Adrien Zimmerman
• Marissa Ramsay
Williams Lake Stampede Association Scholarship
• Bayley Cail
Williams Lake Student Support Fund Bursary
• Kira Wehlen
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society Biddy Jones Bursary
• Kristian Volkmann
Williams Lake Woodlot W1579 Bursary
• Dylan Passeri
Williams Lake Youth Soccer Scholarship
• Brityn Hinsche
• Olivia Gash
• Hamish Archie
Bob Rogerson Memorial Scholarship (WLYSA)
• Brooke Levens
Jack Wong Memorial Fund
• Sam Johnson
Ken Wright Memorial Bursary (San Jose Logging)
• Nick Wright
Harriet Zirnhelt Memorial Bursary
• Olivia Gash
Zirnhelt Timber Framing Bursary
• Ty Lauren
Group #1 – Danielle Helmer Memorial, Levitt & Weingart Elite Rugby Players Award, Graham Pritchard Rugby Dedication Award and the Glen Jackson Memorial
• Jade Meldrum
Group #2 – Rob Stobbe Memorial, Donald Sutherland Memorial and the Brett Preston Memorial
• Kira Wehlen
Group #3 – Glendale School/Irene Griffith Memorial, Satre-Graham King, and the Jack Van Diest Memorial
• Faith Lowrie
