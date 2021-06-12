2021 Lake City Secondary School grads take centre stage at Williams Lake campus ceremonies

Graduate Belle Riding is congratulated by Lake City Secondary School learning support teacher Gail Gardner as she makes her way across the stage to receive her diploma. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Graduates, family members and school staff wait for their turn to attend their own, personal graduation ceremony Thursday, June 10. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Graduate Aris Agnello relaxes in the photo booth during Lake City Secondary School’s grad ceremony Thursday. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Graduate Maria Walker joins her family, dad Geoff Walker (from left), brother Elijah Walker and mom Tracey Walker at her graduation ceremony Thursday, June 10. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune Toby Charleyboy, Grade 12 student at Lake City Secondary School, waits to walk down the red carpet to his personal graduation ceremony Thursday, June 10. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lake City Secondary graduate Raiden Abe receives his diploma from principal Craig Munroe Thursday. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Shevonn Wayling walks across the stage to congratulations from principal Craig Munroe during her graduation ceremony Thursday, June 10 at Lake City Secondary School. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lake City secondary graduate Joey Olson is greeted by learning support teacher Gail Gardner as he makes his way across the stage for his ceremony Thursday, June 10. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Grad Shevonn Wayling has her picture taken by family members in front of the grad photo area setup inside the Lake City Secondary School gymnasium during her grad ceremony Thursday. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lake City Secondary School graduate Joel Case poses for a photo with his family on the school field during grad. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) 2021 LCSS graduate Brette Kerley takes a memorable grad photo with family including Dani Wood, Jordyn, Carrie and Jason Kerley. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) LCSS graduate Jaxon Skuratow (second from the left) is surrounded by his family, including his mom Kim, dad Jason and sister Kaytlin Skuratow. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) LCSS graduate Matt Huston poses for a picture with his family. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Following her ceremony, Erin Gilroy had a family photo taken with her proud parents Kathy and Bill Gilroy. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) 2021 LCSS graduates and their families were each given their own special moment during the graduation ceremonies. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Proud parents of Cleary Manning give her a hug after her Friday night ceremony, where she received several scholarships and bursaries. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) LCSS staff followed COVID-19 restrictions to a tee at the 2021 graduation ceremonies. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Graduate Maverick Christianson awaits his turn at graduation ceremonies Friday, with Dane and Christine Christianson and Tim and William Westwick. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Graduates pose for photos before their individualized graduation ceremonies. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) LCSS teacher Carly Magnuson volunteers at the graduation 2021 ceremony. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Graduate Haroop Sandhu gets her gown from volunteer Tess Riley Friday evening. Riley is a Grade 7 teacher at Columneezta and was volunteering at the ceremony, saying “It’s been a crazy year and it’s nice to celebrate something good.” (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

More than $150,000 in scholarships and bursaries were awarded to Lake City Secondary graduates this week (June 10, 12, 2021) thanks to the generousity of the community, said Jeannette Gobolos, Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus Science Teacher and School District #27 scholarship coordinator.

“Everybody really stepped up this year,” said Gobolos, herself the mother of a graduate this year.

The West Fraser Truckers Association was particularly generous, she said, noting the group was responsible for funding 31 different scholarships and bursaries.

Four-decades-long donors Tony Dunn and Phillip Coupal donated $6,000 this year to assist students in educational pursuits, Gobolos said of another example.

Students crossed the stage at LCSS Williams Lake campus individually in front of some of their teachers and up to four adults as per COVID-19 health orders for their graduation ceremony.

It was an intimate affair with many proud family members getting teary-eyed as they watched their graduate cross stage.

Below are the winners of the many awards, bursaries and scholarship given to 2021 Lake City Secondary gradutes, as provided by LCSS.

Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Awards 2021

• Davis Franklin

• Brityn Hinsche

• Caitlin Khong

• Ruan Koster

• Ivy McKay

• Jeremy Munroe

• Adrien Zimmerman

Lake City Secondary School District Authority Awards 2021

a. Indigenous Language and Culture

• Franklyn Boyd

• Morgan McKay

• Shareese Case

b. Fine Arts

• Cleary Manning

• Ethan Schultz-Anderson

• Kristian Volkmann

• Shay-Lee Thompson

c. ADST – Applied Design, Skills, and Technologies

• Raiden Abe

d. Physical Activity

• Jade Meldrum

• Ty Thurow

• Brityn Hinsche

e. International Languages

• Olivia Gash

f. Community Service

• Adrien Zimmerman

• Sam Johnson

g. Trades and Technical Training

• Crystal Bartley

• Ethan Lamarche

• Kyler Irving

• Dylan Telford

Lake City Secondary School New Awards 2021

There are three new awards this year for Lake City Secondary graduates:

• Jason Noble and Marilyn Martin Bursary

• Erin Gilroy

• JDR Law Bursary

• Kiefer Stafford

• Jack Wong Memorial Fund

• Sam Johnson

School District No. 27 Scholarship and Bursary Award Winners 2021

Chelsea Albrechtsen Intergenerational Program Bursary

• Kylee Lafleur

• Davis Franklin

• Ty Lauren

• Jade Meldrum

• Reese Rivet

• Owen Kritz

• Devyn Baerg

Atlantic Power Corporation Scholarships

• (Sciences) – William Luijks

• (Community Involvement) – Cleary Manning

Big and Beaver Lakes Livestock Association Bursary

• Taya Sepkowski

• Emily Swan

Henry Bob Memorial Bursary

• Marissa Ramsay

Bernard Boe Memorial Bursary

• Ethan Schultz-Anderson

Nino Calabrese Memorial Scholarship

• Jade Meldrum

Canadian Parents for French Award

• Olivia Gash

Canadian Royal Purple Bursary

• Brette Kerley

• Sam Chabot

Cariboo Bethel Church Bursary

• Isaiah Smith

Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College Bursaries

• Amelia Burrill

Cariboo – Chilcotin Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association Scholarships and Bursaries

• Brooke Levens

• Davis Franklin

• Jeremy Munroe

Cariboo – Chilcotin Teachers’ Association Scholarships

• Davis Franklin

• Jeremy Munroe

• Lucas Nowotny

• Jenai Nolin

• Isaiah Smith

• Noella Baerg

• Jared Larmand

• Finley Enns

Cariboo Foundation Society Scholarships

• Jenai Nolin

• Marissa Ramsay

• Laurel Campbell

• Ben McIntyre

• Erin Gilroy

• Amrit Binning

• Haroop Sandhu

• Keifer Stafford

• Aris Agnello

• Jeremy Munroe

• Kieran Grey

• Matthew Smith Forzanni

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Bursaries

• Amrit Binning

• Haroop Sandhu

• Makenna Watson

Cariboo Regional District Bursary

• Connor Sutton

Cariboo Woodlot Education Society Bursary

• Dylan Passeri

• Ty Thurow

• Kay-CeeAnna Sapp

• Owen Kritz

Catholic Women’s League Bursary

• Adrien Zimmerman

Douglas Castling Memorial

• Isabelle Knox

Walter and Cathy Chernoff Leadership Award

• Sam Johnson

Community Arts Council Bursary

• Vivien Meyrick

• Landen Kielpinski

• Franklyn Boyd

Royce Cook Memorial

• Ryan Bauer

Ryan Corbin Memorial Bursary

• Parker Sokolan

Cynthia Dare Memorial Scholarship

• Pyper Alexander

Sid Davis Memorial

• Keon Harry

Dawson Scholarships

• Emil Kneic

• Hayden Daye

Dhillon and Rai Memorial Bursary

• Emily Lucassen

Don’t Quit Bursary

• Maverick Christianson

Dunn and Coupal Bursary

• Franklyn Boyd

• Gavin McKimm

• Landen Kielpinski

Gordon R. Elliot Memorial Scholarship

• Emily Swan

Angela Fisher Memorial Bursary

• Taya Sepkowski

2004 Forest Capital Committee Scholarship

• Kuba Kowalewski

FYI Doctors Scholarship

• Aliyah Barta

Wallace Evan Ford Memorial Bursary

• Emilie-Ann Pinnell

Shelley Fullerton Memorial Bursary

• Nicole Bailey

Jack and Hazel Gardner Memorial Bursaries

• Caitlin Khong

Caleb Gill Memorial

• Conway Pinchbeck

Leslie Hall Memorial Bursary

• Joey Fooks

Walter Hardy Memorial Bursary

• Evan Pigeon

Rusty Helgason Memorial Bursary

• Ethan Schultz-Anderson

Horsefly Women’s Institute Memorial Bursaries

• Caitlin Khong

• Ethan Lazar

• Kyler Irving

• Anthony Gasser

Hub International – Barton Insurance Brokers’ Bursary

• Georgia Jacobson

IKON Award

• Owen Barta

IOUE Bursary

• Joey Fooks

Jason Noble & Marilyn Martin

• Erin Gilroy

JDR Law Bursary

• Keifer Stafford

Laura Kaufman Memorial

• Emily Lucassen

Knights of Columbus Bursaries

• Jadyn Caferra

• Alex Brinoni

Felix & Maisie Kohnke Memorial Scholarship

• Lucas Nowotny

Fred & Masako Kozuki Award

• Caitlin Khong

Lake City Secondary Fine Arts Awards (BAND)

• Cleary Manning

• Marissa Ramsay

• Erin Gilroy

• Adrien Zimmerman

• Olivia Gash

• Ethan Schultz-Anderson

• Brityn Hinsche

• Jeremy Munroe

• Alex Brinoni

• Sean Marshall

• Kristian Volkmann

Lake City Secondary Fine Arts Awards (DRAMA)

• Kristian Volkmann

Lake City Secondary Grow-Operators Award

• Cleary Manning

• Amrit Binning

• Haroop Sandhu

• Emily Lucassen

• Adrien Zimmerman

• Laurel Campbell

Lake City Secondary School Leadership Bursary

• Kylee Lafleur

• Sam Johnson

• Jadyn Caferra

Lake City Secondary School PAC Bursary

• Vivien Meyrick

• Rosy Salazar

• Ty Thurow

• Sydney LeRoy

Lakers Car Club Bursary

• Nick Wright

• Jacob Champagne

Nancy Leggett Memorial Scholarship

• Evannie Deverson

Lions Club Bursary

• Connor Sutton

• Alex Brinoni

Little Moccasins Learning Centre Bursary

• Cameron Warttig

• Franklyn Boyd

Joan MacDonald Memorial Bursaries

• Keon Harry

• Emily Swan

• Tamara Ross

Masonic Order Bursaries

• Aleza Cyr

• Zack Amyotte

• Brette Kerley

McMechan Award

• Ivy McKay

Medieval Market Emerging Artist Award

• Cleary Manning

• Vivien Meyrick

Myckatyn Family Scholarship

• Taylor Ribbel

• Nikita Potekhin

OK Tire Bursary

• Derek Rispin

Old Age Pensioners Organization (Branch #93) Scholarship

• Ruan Koster

Order of the Eastern Star (Princess Pine #67) Bursary

• Gracie Frost

Parent Support Group of Sacred Heart School Scholarship

• Marija Mederal

Roop Rathor Parmar Memorial

• Kira Wehlen

August Martin Piltz Foundation

• Jordyn Maas

• Emil Kneic

PMT Chartered Professional Accountants Robert A. Court Memorial Bursary

• Erin Gilroy

Punjabi Sports Club Bursary

• Cameron Warttig

RCMP Citizenship Bursaries

• Ty Lauren

• Keon Harry

• Evannie Deverson

Trudy Redl Memorial Bursary

• Laurel Campbell

Right Photography Bursary

• Raiden Abe

Rotary Club of Williams Lake Daybreak

• Jadyn Caferra

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #139 Bursaries

• Brock Everett

• Gracie Frost

Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Bursary

• Ruan Koster

• Brette Kerley

Skipp – Latin Memorial Golf Scholarship

• Dylan Passeri

Skipp – Twan Memorial Rodeo Scholarship

• Reese Rivet

A.G. Scott Estate Scholarship

• Aliyah Barta

• Marija Mederal

• Brooklyn Pelchat

• Karly Briscoe

• Shay-Lee Thompson

• Marissa Ramsay

Soda Creek Truckers’ Association Bursary

• Kyle Benastick

• Kay-CeeAnna Sapp

• Ty Robertson

South Cariboo Bar Association Scholarship

• Nicole Bailey

Tasco Supplies Bursary

• Davis Franklin

• Brityn Hinsche

• Dylan Telford

Tolko Industries Ltd. Scholarships

• Jadyn Caferra

• Nick Wright

• Raiden Abe

• Finley Enns

• Sean Marshall

• Dylan Passeri

UNIFOR

• Marija Mederal

• Kylee Lafleur

• Sydney LeRoy

• Tayla Pitt

• Shay Hollowell

United Steel Workers Local I-425 Bursaries

• Parker Sokolan

Kyle Vigeant Memorial

• Nathan Cisecki

Vision for the Future Award

• Caitlyn LeBourdais

• Dylan Passeri

Ronald and Jean Duncan Waite Memorial Scholarships

• Makenna Watson

• Cameron Warttig

• Hayden Daye

• William Luijks

• Owen Barta

• Nathan Cisecki

Weldwood Truckers’ Association Bursary

• Jordan Burtini

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Plywood Division Bursaries

• Aliyah Barta

• Brooklyn Pelchat

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Lumber Division Scholarships

• Lochen Virk

• Reese Rivet

• Connor Sutton

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Woods Department Scholarships

• Franklyn Boyd

• Gracie Frost

• Keon Harry

West Fraser Truckers’ Association Bursary

• Owen Barta

West Fraser Truckers’ Association Scholarships

• Ben McIntrye

• Brooklyn Pelchat

• Evan Pigeon

• Caitlyn LeBourdais

• Ty Lauren

• Sam Chabot

• Ty Robertson

• Ty Thurow

• Kyle Benastick

• Dylan Hopkins

• Kay-CeeAnna Sapp

• Lucas Walker

• Dylan Telford

• Crystal Bartley

• Ethan Lamarche

• Ryan Bauer

• Jacob Champagne

• Nick Wright

• Joey Fooks

• Aris Agnello

• Zack Amyotte

• Aleza Cyr

• Brock Everett

• Finley Enns

• Maverick Christianson

• Kira Wehlen

• Kyler Irving

• Conway Pinchbeck

• Sean Marshall

• David Buechele

• Shay-Lee Thompson

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Bursary

• Georgia Jacobson

Williams Lake Community Forest Youth Award

• Ty Thurow

• Olivia Gash

• Makenna Watson

• Dylan Passeri

• Owen Kritz

• Kay-CeeAnna Sapp

• Kuba Kowalewski

• Caitlyn LeBourdais

Williams Lake and District Credit Union Bursaries

• Caitlin Khong

• Georgia Jacobson

• Keanna Saunders

Williams Lake Field Naturalists’ Bursary

• Laurel Campbell

Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club Bursaries

• Conway Pinchbeck

• Reese Rivet

• Brock Everett

Williams Lake Log Haulers Scholarships and Bursaries

• Jordan Burtini

• Ben McIntyre

• Sam Chabot

• Brooklyn Pelchat

Williams Lake Medical Staff Scholarships

• Ruan Koster

• Ivy McKay

• Adrien Zimmerman

• Brityn Hinsche

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Scholarships

• Kenny Lowen Memorial – Jadyn Caferra

• Leon Whitford Memorial – Nathan Cisecki

• Harry Buchanan Memorial – Marissa Ramsay

• Tyler Tenning Memorial – Landen Kielpinski

Williams Lake Rotary Club Scholarship

• Adrien Zimmerman

• Marissa Ramsay

Williams Lake Stampede Association Scholarship

• Bayley Cail

Williams Lake Student Support Fund Bursary

• Kira Wehlen

Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society Biddy Jones Bursary

• Kristian Volkmann

Williams Lake Woodlot W1579 Bursary

• Dylan Passeri

Williams Lake Youth Soccer Scholarship

• Brityn Hinsche

• Olivia Gash

• Hamish Archie

Bob Rogerson Memorial Scholarship (WLYSA)

• Brooke Levens

Jack Wong Memorial Fund

• Sam Johnson

Ken Wright Memorial Bursary (San Jose Logging)

• Nick Wright

Harriet Zirnhelt Memorial Bursary

• Olivia Gash

Zirnhelt Timber Framing Bursary

• Ty Lauren

Group #1 – Danielle Helmer Memorial, Levitt & Weingart Elite Rugby Players Award, Graham Pritchard Rugby Dedication Award and the Glen Jackson Memorial

• Jade Meldrum

Group #2 – Rob Stobbe Memorial, Donald Sutherland Memorial and the Brett Preston Memorial

• Kira Wehlen

Group #3 – Glendale School/Irene Griffith Memorial, Satre-Graham King, and the Jack Van Diest Memorial

• Faith Lowrie

