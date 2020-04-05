2020 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees: Bayliff family and Chilancoh Ranch

Four Cariboo Chilcotin ranching and rodeo cornerstones will be enshrined in this year’s 2020 class of the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame. The 2020 inductees were announced recently by the BC Cowboy Heritage Society and include:

• Frank Armes (Ranching Pioneer)

• Allison Everett (Builder of Western Culture)

• Chilancoh Ranch and the Bayliff family (Century Ranch and Ranching Pioneer)

• Paul ‘Buck’ Mammel (Working Cowboy and Ranching Pioneer)

Everett and Armes were scheduled to be inducted Friday, March 20 at the Kamloops Cowboy Festival, while the Chilancoh Ranch and the Bayliff family, along with Paul ‘Buck’ Mammel, were slated to be inducted on April 19 at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, both the Kamloops Cowboy Festival and the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo were forced to cancel for 2020.

Nominations for acceptance into the hall of fame go to the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin in Williams Lake, which is home to the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees memorabilia at its location at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

The Bayliff Family and Chilancoh Ranch

2020 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee – Ranching Pioneer and Century Ranch

Hugh Peel Lane Bayliff immigrated from England at 18 and worked in Ashcroft and then at the Cherry Creek Ranch.

While delivering horses he got his first glimpse of the vast Chilcotin and its autumn splendor that ignited his passion for the Chilcotin area. In 1886 he began the historic Chilancoh Ranch starting with 160 acres overlooking the Chilcotin River.

Hugh went to England in 1891 and brought home his bride, Gertrude Tyndle, a skilled rider that rode side-saddle to round up cattle and ride the range.

Gertrude had some medical knowledge and helped ranching and native neighbours in times of need.

Their only son, Gabriel (Gay), returned to the ranch after WWI and together the two generations built the Big House, which they still live in today. Gay married Dorothy Dyson from England, moved into the new house and continued ranching.

Dorothy was an excellent rider and helped with cattle as well as feeding a crew of up to 16. Gay and Dorothy had two sons, Timothy (Tim) and Anthony (Tony).

After serving in WWII Timothy returned to help at the ranch while Tony took over the neighbouring ranch. Tim met Dorothy Merle Glenny and they were married in 1954.

Following the tradition of earlier Bayliff wives, Merle pitched in to help with every aspect of the ranch. They had three children; Elizabeth who now works in Williams Lake, Hugh who recently passed away, and James who built a logging business but who died in an accident in 1994.

Hugh’s wife Hellen and children are currently running the ranch today in its second century. Tim was passionately involved with the BC Cattlemen’s Association and the BC Grassland Conservation Society.

His love of, and knowledge about grasslands was great and was a passion he passed along to his son Hugh, daughter-in-law Hellen, and their family.

The family lost Tim in 2007 and Merle in 2012.

The legacy of the three previous generations is being carried on and continues to work to improve the health and sustainability of the environment, ranch, and family.

