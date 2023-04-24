15th annual Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Trip to make 8-day journey to Williams Lake Stampede

The group will arrive in time to partake in the Grand Entry for Friday’s Williams Lake Stampede

Submitted by Gailene William

Planning is underway for Xeni’s 15th Annual Youth Wagon Trip. Youth and community members from Xeni Gwet’in will embark on an eight-day wagon and horseback ride from Friday, June 23 and arrive to the Williams Lake Stampede on the evening of Friday, June 30th where they will partake in the Grand Entry for Friday’s Williams Lake Stampede performance.

Fundraising has been underway since earlier this year where group members who are attending this year pull together and raise funds to help cover costs associated with the annual event. Three more fundraiser events will be held in Xeni, along with a couple more planning meetings to be held prior to the event. Event details and registration forms can be found on the group’s Facebook page “Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip”.

The Wagon Trip Group will be travelling from Nemiah Valley Lodge and up the 900 Taseko Road, over to Big Creek Road (2000 Road) and onto Highway 20. We thank all traffic in advance for slowing down for the convoy of horses and wagons.

