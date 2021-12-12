150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department prepares popular outdoor rink

With the arrival of winter in the Cariboo Chilcotin comes outdoor rinks with one of the most popular being the one created by the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department each year.
On Monday, Dec. 6, members of the fire department flooded the rink for the first time.
Aside from providing fire protection and first responders services, the 150 Mile House Fire Department is also very community minded, often hosting events for residents of all ages.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter