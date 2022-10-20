150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department members Karolynn Everett, left back row, Chief Paul McCarthy and John Sonntag, Jim Klassen, front left, JJ Bast and Jackie Davy. Missing: Sharleen Bast, Connor Bailey, Ed Marshall, Frank Staub, Boyd Mader, Brian Geston, Rob Everett, Mike Helmer, Jason Davis, Tyler Jorgenson and Andrew Nairn. (Corrie Lindroos Photo)

150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department members Karolynn Everett, left back row, Chief Paul McCarthy and John Sonntag, Jim Klassen, front left, JJ Bast and Jackie Davy. Missing: Sharleen Bast, Connor Bailey, Ed Marshall, Frank Staub, Boyd Mader, Brian Geston, Rob Everett, Mike Helmer, Jason Davis, Tyler Jorgenson and Andrew Nairn. (Corrie Lindroos Photo)

150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department plan annual Halloween activities

An update from your local department

The 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department has had one of our busiest years with a significant increase in calls for service to date.

We are hosting our annual Halloween fireworks this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

We have an incredible core of firefighters who constantly give of themselves to their community.

We need to build on this amazing group of volunteers and we will be beginning our fall recruitment drive soon.

Please keep an eye an out for more info.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Small business owner, community volunteer

Just Posted

Branton Regner was murdered in August 2019 near the Sheep Creek Bridge, allegedly for witnessing the murder of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake man to be sentenced for 2019 Rudy Johnson Bridge kidnappings, murder

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Woman from Lac La Hache loses life in head-on crash south of Williams Lake

150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department members Karolynn Everett, left back row, Chief Paul McCarthy and John Sonntag, Jim Klassen, front left, JJ Bast and Jackie Davy. Missing: Sharleen Bast, Connor Bailey, Ed Marshall, Frank Staub, Boyd Mader, Brian Geston, Rob Everett, Mike Helmer, Jason Davis, Tyler Jorgenson and Andrew Nairn. (Corrie Lindroos Photo)
150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department plan annual Halloween activities

Trevor Schick has been with the Williams Lake Fire Department since 2005 where he is presently assistant fire chief dedicated to attending fire calls, training and maintenance. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Small business owner, community volunteer