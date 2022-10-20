150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department plan annual Halloween activities

An update from your local department

150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department members Karolynn Everett, left back row, Chief Paul McCarthy and John Sonntag, Jim Klassen, front left, JJ Bast and Jackie Davy. Missing: Sharleen Bast, Connor Bailey, Ed Marshall, Frank Staub, Boyd Mader, Brian Geston, Rob Everett, Mike Helmer, Jason Davis, Tyler Jorgenson and Andrew Nairn. (Corrie Lindroos Photo)

The 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department has had one of our busiest years with a significant increase in calls for service to date.

We are hosting our annual Halloween fireworks this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

We have an incredible core of firefighters who constantly give of themselves to their community.

We need to build on this amazing group of volunteers and we will be beginning our fall recruitment drive soon.

Please keep an eye an out for more info.

