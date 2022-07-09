150 Mile House Little Red Schoolhouse open for the summer

Built in 1896, the building is one of only five of its type remaining in B.C.

Once again this summer, the Little Red Schoolhouse at 150 Mile House will be open for visitors.

Built in 1896, this building is one of only five of its type remaining in British Columbia. Thanks to a partnership with School District #27, and grants from the Canada Summer Jobs Program, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, and the Cariboo Regional District, the schoolhouse will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays until July 21 and again from August 9 through to September 3.

Our summer student will be present on those days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to serve as an historical guide and interpreter, and to answer all your questions.

The Little Red Schoolhouse is operated over the summer by the 150 Mile Greenbelt, Trails and Heritage Society. This historical structure is full of memorabilia, pictures and artifacts from the bygone days when 150 Mile was the centre of governance, society, and commerce for the Cariboo.

Everyone is welcome to drop in for a visit – to step back in time and to learn a little about our history. It’s well worth the trip. If the flag is flying, we are open.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboohistory