Participants will try their luck at Dugan Lake

Keaton Paul (right) gets ready to drop a line under the guidance of Kyle Beaubien Monday during a previous 150 Mile Elementary Family Ice Fishing Derby. (Photo submitted)

The 150 Mile House Elementary PAC is hosting a Family Day ice fishing derby at Dugan Lake on Monday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be lots of prizes and a concession on site. Anyone interested in more information is encouraged to contact Michelle Iverson, 250-267-2085.

Tickets are available at Marshall’s Store and Chilcotin Guns. Children 12 and under can enter for free.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

