150 Mile Fire Chief Stan McCarthy remembered at touching memorial

First responders took part in a procession for Fire Chief Stan McCarthy July 10. (Todd Doherty, MP, image) A memorial service was held July 10 for 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Stan McCarthy. (Todd Doherty, MP, image)

First responders, First Nations and dignitaries from across the region were among those who paid tribute to beloved 150 Mile Fire Chief Stan McCarthy in a touching memorial Saturday, July 10.

The service was held at the Williams Lake First Nation arbor at Chief Will-Yum Campgrounds near 150 Mile House, one of the areas hit hard by the 2017 wildifres which McCarthy fought with his department to protect.

Members of the Williams Lake First Nations drummed and sang during the service. Williams Lake Chief Willie Sellars noted on social media it was an “amazing service for an amazing man.”

Todd Doherty, MP, also attended the memorial.

“He was a firefighter for over 40 years. He worked in our community in drug and alcohol addictions, recovery, was a community champion, stopped along the side of the road to help people out, if it was raining he picked them up. You know, he was just a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone and it was just a beautiful, beautiful memorial,” Doherty said in a video he posted to social media following the service.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson also attended the service, noting McCarthy was a great family man, great community man and great fire chief.

Doerkson said the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department procession from the hall to the arbor was one of the many touching moments at the service in hour of the long-serving chief.

