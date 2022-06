117 Williams Lake graduates awarded $230K in scholarships, bursaries at graduation

The funds were awarded at a ceremony held Friday, June 11

All told, 117 Lake City Secondary School 2022 graduates received scholarships and bursaries from 150 donors. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

More than $200,000 in scholarships and bursaries were awarded to Lake City Secondary School students during their graduation ceremonies Friday, June 10.

“Over the years the community has been incredibly generous to the grads of Lake City Secondary School,” said Jeannette Gobolos, Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus science teacher and School District #27 scholarship coordinator.

“Once again supportive this year was incredible.”

Gobolos said 150 donors are providing 117 graduates $230,000 to pursue post secondary education.

The scholarships and bursaries were announced as the grads crossed the stage.

This year’s School District 27 scholarship and bursary award winners 2022 are;

NEW – DRG Professional Building Maintenance Scholarship

Diya Rai

NEW – Sharon MacDonald Memorial Bursary

Lexi Augustine

Chelsea Albrechtsen Intergenerational Program Bursary

Ty Oviatt

Hayden Petruk

Crystal Jessee

Allysia Irawan

Jireh Basto

Ethan Smid

Thomas Kaiser

Isaac Plant

Jerica Parker-Coombes

Atlantic Power Corporation Scholarships

Jessica Tritten – (Sciences)

Austin McAlister – (Community Involvement)

Big and Beaver Lakes Livestock Association Bursary

Alex Kaufman

Henry Bob Memorial Bursary

Austin McAlister

Bernard Boe Memorial Bursary

Austin McAlister

Nino Calabrese Memorial Scholarship

Alex Kaufman

Canadian Parents for French Award

Avery Wong

Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College Bursaries

Curtis Roorda

Cariboo – Chilcotin Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association Scholarships and Bursaries

Kendra Parent

Kianna Davis

Alexee Gustafson

Ian Davis

Cariboo – Chilcotin Teachers’ Association Scholarships

Ethan Reid

Nick Nolin

Abby Webb

Zackary Neufeld

Luke Knevel

Kianna Davis

Madigan Riplinger

Cariboo Foundation Society Scholarships

Josiah Lee Nelson

Ty Oviatt

Veronica Keats

Rian Haley

Gurleen Galsian

Jordan Pole

Heidi Derksen

Isaac Bedford

Erika Heimlich

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Bursaries

Landon Wiggins

Thomas Kaiser

Cariboo Regional District Bursary

Laura Strang

Cariboo Woodlot Education Society Bursary

Tristan Friesen

Bayley Stratton

Douglas Castling Memorial

Rian Haley

Walter and Cathy Chernoff Leadership Award

Kendra Parent

Community Arts Council Bursary

Denza Phung

Rachel Folland

Steven Campbell

Ryan Corbin Memorial Bursary

Tristan Friesen

Cynthia Dare Memorial Scholarship

Kendra Parent

Sid Davis Memorial

Cam Pinette

Alexee Gustafson

Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club Scholarship

Landon Wiggins

Dhillon and Rai Memorial Bursary

Jireh Basto

Don’t Quit Bursary

Hattie Holmes

Jacob Shoults

Ascher Wedel

Dunn and Coupal Bursary

Denza Phung

Rachel Folland

Ascher Wedel

Cadence Halfnights

Gordon R. Elliot Memorial Scholarship

Koen Vogt

2004 Forest Capital Committee Scholarship

Tristan Friesen

FYI Doctors Scholarship

Jaelle Oakley

Wallace Evan Ford Memorial Bursary

Alana Witte

Shelley Fullerton Memorial Bursary

Hannah Chestnut

Jack and Hazel Gardner Memorial Bursaries

Shakira Anido Angulo

Caleb Gill Memorial

Nick Nolin

Leslie Hall Memorial Bursary

Logan Dyer

Walter Hardy Memorial Bursary

Rylee Pilkington

Harrison & Company LLP Scholarship

Laura Strang

Rusty Helgason Memorial Bursary

Veronica Keats

Horsefly Women’s Institute Memorial Bursaries

Lexi Augustine

Noah Friesen

Shakira Anido Angulo

Bruno Flaskay

Jonathan Ditoro

HUB International – Barton Insurance Brokers Bursary

Avery Wong

IKON Award

Ben Bergmann

IOUE Bursary

Sam Robinson

Laura Kaufman Memorial

Alex Kaufman

JDR Law Bursary

Bruno Flaskay

Knights of Columbus Bursaries

Anthony DiMarco

Cam Pinette

Luca Calabrese

Felix & Maisie Kohnke Memorial Scholarship

Marin Lamont

Fred & Masako Kozuki Award

Luca Calabrese

Lake City Secondary Fine Arts Awards (BAND)

Luca Calabrese

Steven Campbell

Jayvas Char

Kianna Davis

Austin DeDood

Rachel Folland

Kim French

Veronica Keats

Austin McAlister

Zackary Neufeld

Jessica Tritten

Koen Vogt

Lake City Secondary School Grow-Operators Bursary

Anthony DiMarco

Lake City Secondary School PAC Bursary

Jorga Gilpin

Nathan Boehm

Ethan Smid

Josiah Lee Nelson

Lakers Car Club Bursary

Logan Dyer

Josiah Jones-Cleve

Nancy Leggett Memorial Scholarship

Jessica Tritten

Lions Club Bursary

Jessica Tritten

Anthony DiMarco

Lions Club – Fred Lye Memorial Bursary

Morgan Mowery

Courtney Mowery

Joan MacDonald Memorial Bursaries

Xeni Lulua

Logan Dyer

Jaron Montgomery

Masonic Order Bursaries

Ken Wright

Halle Dean

Jensen Brown

McMechan Award

Cory Stecyk

Medieval Market Emerging Artist Award

Denza Phung

Rachel Folland

Bill and Nancy Myckatyn Private Giving Fund (Nicola Wealth Private Giving Foundation)

Carmen Dyck

Shale Stemp

Jason Noble and Marilyn Martin Bursary

Marin Lamont

OK Tire Bursary

Hope Pilkington

Old Age Pensioners Organization (Branch #93) Scholarship

Landon Wiggins

Order of the Eastern Star (Princess Pine #67) Bursary

Ken Wright

Parent Support Group of Sacred Heart School Scholarship

Cam Pinette

Roop Rathor Parmar Memorial

Hannah Chestnut

August Martin Piltz Foundation

Emily Young

Ben Bergmann

PMT Chartered Professional Accountants Robert A. Court Memorial Bursary

Gurleen Galsian

Punjabi Sports Club Bursary

Grace Turner

RCMP Citizenship Bursaries

Kim French

David Hance

Trudy Redl Memorial Bursary

Brooklyn Carriere

Right Photography Bursary

Summer Hewitt

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #139 Bursaries

Kianna Davis

Boone Wulff

A.G. Scott Estate Scholarship

Dalrajveer Ranu

Austyn Waters

Diya Rai

Jaelle Oakley

Kim French

Ken Wright

Madigan Riplinger

Thomas Kaiser

Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Bursary

Taylor Fitzgerald

Nathan Thomas

Skipp – Latin Memorial Golf Scholarship

Riley DeRose

Skipp – Twan Memorial Rodeo Scholarship

Hattie Holmes

Soda Creek Truckers’ Association Bursary

Gracie Laskowski

Bayley Stratton

Jadyn Patrick Johnston

South Cariboo Bar Association Scholarship

Austin DeDood

Tasco Supplies Bursary

Thea Lutters

Heidi Derksen

Ethan Smid

Nolan Lindsay

Tolko Industries Ltd. Scholarships

Lakeview

Karmyn Fisher

Ethan English

Soda Creek

Cole Rochefort

Nathan Kendrick

Woodlands

Ken Wright

Keira Vermeulen

UNIFOR Bursaries

Ty Oviatt

Jacob Shoults

Mason Carr-Humphries

Noah Friesen

Savannah Harrison

United Steel Workers Local I-425 Bursaries

Rylee Pilkington

Kyle Vigeant Memorial

Curtis Roorda

Vision for the Future Award

Lexi Augustine

Ronald and Jean Duncan Waite Memorial Scholarships

Jaelle Oakley

Ivy Watson

Emily Young

Keira Vermeulen

Gurleen Galsian

Weldwood Truckers’ Association Bursary

Abigail Urquhart

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Plywood Division Bursaries

Cory Stecyk

Alysha Buchi

Luca Calabrese

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Lumber Division Scholarships

Landon Wiggins

Courtland Forester

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Woods Department Scholarships

Kaleb Alphonse

Madison Baptiste

Riley DeRose

West Fraser Truckers’ Association Bursary

Frankey Rowley

West Fraser Truckers’ Association Scholarships

Kaleb Alphonse

Gracie Laskowski

Vance Engstrom

Williams Lake Community Forest Youth Award

Curtis Roorda

Nathan Boehm

Koen Vogt

Zackary Neufeld

Nolan Lindsay

Makenzie Domhof

Kianna Davis

Bayley Stratton

Grace Turner

Tristan Friesen

Jensen Brown

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Bursary

Crystal Jessee

Williams Lake and District Credit Union Bursaries

Tristan Friesen

Ainsley Stables

Thomas Kaiser

Williams Lake Field Naturalists’ Bursary

Lexi Augustine

Williams Lake Fire Department Auxiliary Bursary

Ascher Wedel

Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club Bursaries

Hattie Holmes

Williams Lake Log Haulers Scholarships and Bursaries

Abigail Urquhart

Vance Engstrom

Nicholas Getz

Heidi Derksen

Williams Lake Medical Staff Scholarships

Taylor Fitzgerald

Josiah Lee Nelson

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Scholarships

Kenny Lowen Memorial – Nathan Kendrick

Leon Whitford Memorial – Karmyn Fisher

Harry Buchanan Memorial – Alexee Gustafson

Tyler Tenning Memorial – Nolan Lindsay

Williams Lake Rotary Club Bursary

Austin McAlister

Bayley Stratton

Williams Lake Royal Purple Bursary

Kianna Davis

Jadyn Patrick-Johnston

Williams Lake Stampede Association Scholarship

Hattie Holmes

Williams Lake Student Support Fund Bursary

Hayden Petruk

Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society Biddy Jones Bursary

Thea Lutters

Williams Lake Woodlot W1579 Bursary

Tristan Friesen

Williams Lake Youth Soccer Bursary

Ethan Reid

Alexee Gustafson

Madigan Riplinger

Bob Rogerson Memorial Scholarship (WLYSA)

Kendra Parent

Jack Wong Memorial

Shantii Nichole Dorio

Ken Wright Memorial Bursary (San Jose Logging)

Nicholas Getz

Wyse Family Bursary

Anthony DiMarco

Harriet Zirnhelt Memorial Bursary

Alana Witte

Zirnhelt Timber Framing Bursary

Nathan Thomas

Group #1 – Cariboo Foundation Society (Danielle Helmer, Levitt & Weingart Elite Rugby Players Award, Graham Pritchard Rugby Dedication Award, and Glen Jackson Memorial)

Grace Turner

Group #2 – Cariboo Foundation Society (Rob Stobbe Memorial, Donald Sutherland Memorial, and Brett Preston Memorial)

Alexis Dykens

Group #3 – Cariboo Foundation Society (Glendale School/Irene Griffith Memorial, Satre-Graham King Memorial, and Jack Van Diest Memorial)

Jaron Montgomery

