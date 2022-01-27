100 years old: Williams Lake resident Elsie Pratt celebrated by friends, dignitaries

Elsie Pratt enjoys a 100th birthday celebration in her honour Jan. 21 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 Friday afternoon.

Elsie Pratt was the belle of the ball at her 100th birthday celebration in Williams Lake last week.

Hosted at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, dignitaries such as Mayor Walt Cobb and MLA Lorne Doerkson dropped in to give Elsie best wishes for her birthday Friday afternoon, Jan. 22.

Elsie was born on Jan. 21, 1922 in Newfoundland, one of 12 children.

She moved to Williams Lake with her husband, Vernon Pratt, and held a number of jobs in the lakecity including at the hospital in the kitchen.

Since her retirement, Elsie has been an avid volunteer in the community.

