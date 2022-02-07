100 Mile Elementary staff, students guide spirits home from St. Joseph’s Mission

Staff and students participate in a drumming ceremony to honour those who died at residential school

Many of 100 Mile Elementary School’s students wore orange hearts or carried classroom banners made for Orange Shirt Day when they attended a ceremony to remember the children found at St. Joseph’s Mission. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Students and staff at 100 Mile Elementary participated in a drumming ceremony Thursday to help guide home the spirits of children who died at St. Joseph’s Mission.

The ceremony, led by Canim Lake Band elders and survivors of the mission, was arranged by Elder Irene Charley after the Williams Lake First Nation recently released preliminary findings that showed a potential 93 unmarked graves at the mission.

“I was at (St. Joseph’s Mission) and I’m a survivor,” Charley said, adding she went through “a lot of emotions” when she heard the news. “I cried thinking of the parents whose children never came home.”

Dancing Water Sandy, SD27’s First Nations curriculum development teacher and a WLFN member, joined Charley to explain the importance of the ceremony to the staff and students.

By singing and drumming, she said, they would honour and guide the spirits of the children – who did not survive the night and make it home from St. Joseph’s – back home to their ancestors. She added it was beautiful to see so many young people ready to join the elders in the drum circle.

“Tsucwinucw is what we say when we greet each other,” Sandy said. “It means ‘oh you survived the night.’ It’s good to see you here and that you indeed have survived the night.”

Eva Smith, 10, helped drum the Welcome, Honour and the Women’s Warrior songs. Eva, the granddaughter of former Canim Lake Chief Mike Archie, who also participated in the ceremony, said was surprised when Penny Reid, the school’s First Nations classroom support worker, asked her to take part.

“I didn’t know the song we were doing but then I remembered it doesn’t matter what song, what matters is comfort you get when you drum,” Eva said. “When people started coming to watch, I got stage fright but when I saw my Pe7e (grandfather) was there I went over to him and wasn’t scared anymore.”

While most of the student drummers were inexperienced like she was, Eva she thought the ceremony went well. For the final song, Sandy asked Eva to sing with her, which she said made her feel special.

“I think it’s important to remember the children because if I’d gone to Residental School and not come back, my mother would be heartbroken,” Eva said. “So imagine all of those family members that didn’t get to see their family again, or never knew them.”

Charley estimated there are between 20 to 30 survivors still living in Canim Lake who are dealing with the latest news. Each is dealing with it in their own way. She’s chosen to continue to teach and engage with today’s youth, both about residential school and Secwepemc culture to ensure that residential schools never happen again.

“There were some rough times when I was there,” said Charley, who attended the school from 1959 to 1968. “I spoke the language myself and at night I’d get lonesome so my friends would come sit on my bed and I’d tell stories and legends. I was always in trouble for speaking my language, either getting strapped or sent to bed early without supper, but I hung onto it. They couldn’t kill my spirit like that.”

Archie said the ceremony was a good step in the larger push for reconciliation and education around residential schools. As a former chief, he has heard stories from his community and family about the atrocities committed at St. Joseph’s. To finally have physical proof to back up their word is vindicating, he said.

“I was grateful to see my grandchildren here today. It makes a big difference for our children coming up to carry our language, carry our culture and our traditions in the public school systems,” Archie said. “I’m very happy to see that.”

100 Mile House

Dancing Water Sandy, SD27’s First Nations curriculum development teacher, addresses the students of 100 Mile House Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Elementary School Students and Canim Lake elders alike formed a drum circle on Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Canim Lake Elders and survivors of St. Joseph’s Mission came to 100 Mile Elementary School to drum for the students including Mike Archie (from left), Gary Charley, Sonya Charley and Irene Charley. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)