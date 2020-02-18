MLA Donna Barnett’s weekly column addresses the ongoing protests in Victoria. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

OPINION: All eyes on B.C. to deal with protest crisis: MLA Barnett

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett airs frustrations over last week’s protests in Victoria, across they country

The Speech from the Throne is usually an opportunity for the government-of-the-day to brag about its accomplishments and promote its vision for the coming year.

It usually involves the speech being delivered by the Lieutenant Governor, marching bands and 21-gun salutes.

But none of that happened last week because the Legislature was under lock-down due to anti-pipeline protests that were well orchestrated all across Canada. MLAs were denied access through the doors of the Legislature, including Green Party members.

Interim Green Party Leader, Adam Oslen, who grew up on the Tsartlip First Nation reserve on Vancouver Island, was also turned away from screaming protestors. Olsen later said in the Legislature: “I have great difficulty characterizing much of what I experienced … as peaceful.

Even Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin had to enter through a tunnel across the street from the Legislature.

It’s now obvious this is more than just a grassroots movement. Rotating demonstrations that shut down bridges, trains bridges and highways in B.C., were also executed across the country.

Read more: Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

This reveals a well-organized and well financed organization comprising social justice warriors, climate change activists and anti-capitalist movements.

Caught right in the middle of this is a now deeply divided Wet’suwet’en First Nation. All twenty elected band councils that live along the pathway of the natural gas pipeline – including the Wet’suwet’en – have signed agreements with Coastal Gaslink.

It will provide employment and millions of dollars in benefits to 13,000 aboriginal people, yet activists chose to ignore these facts and are siding with five of the thirteen hereditary chiefs who oppose the project.

Demonstrators care little about the deep – and possibly permanent – divisions erupting between friends and family belonging to the Wet’suwet’en.

The economic damage is also adding up across the country and all eyes are now on B.C. to deal with the crisis. People are asking why there is no leadership from Premier John Horgan, and why the government isn’t looking after the interests of all British Columbians?


Indigenous

RANCH MUSINGS: In the face of adversity, an older generation prepares

Man charged with firearm offences after two-hour standoff with Williams Lake RCMP

Dylan Marcel Lulua arrested early Monday morning

Anahim Lake RCMP: 'This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community'

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

Ashcroft police vehicle rammed in 100 Mile House woman's attempt to evade capture

The woman was already wanted by police

CRD Board Highlights: CCRHD contributes to Northern Health projects

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District adopted funding bylaws to support several… Continue reading

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan's home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet'suwet'en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet'suwet'en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

