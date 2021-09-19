MLA’s corner: Thanks to those who volunteered in the front lines

This past week I had the opportunity to draw the winning ticket for a 50/50 draw for $15,000 at the Greeny Lake volunteer fire department. And the week prior, I got a tour of the Watch Lake and Green Lake VFDs. It makes me so proud to be part of these communities.

It really reinforced for me just how hard our volunteers have worked throughout the entire riding and how their efforts largely go unsung. So, let me sing their praises.

These volunteers had an incredibly busy summer as many did their part to keep our communities safe from the forest fires. At the same time, they were busy with fundraising to keep these volunteer fire departments up and running. Plus, they have their own lives and families. The commitment is amazing. It’s important to remember many of these departments aren’t funded by taxpayers – it’s volunteer in the purest sense of the word. It’s a lot of time and effort put in to protecting our communities.

As we a take a breath from such a hectic and harrowing summer, I also want to give special thanks, of course, to Dave Dickson and Eva Navarot in Williams Lake and their team of dedicated volunteers at Williams Lake Emergency Support Services, along with Liz Jones and her very hard working team at the 100 Mile ESS.

We owe such gratitude to all of the residents that stepped up and went the extra mile to help over the summer and of course to businesses that donated all kinds of items and support. And we can’t forget groups like the 100 Mile rodeo grounds and the Williams Lake Stampede who opened their grounds for not only our residents but for all British Columbians that found themselves evacuating.

To our secret Santa with 360 acres of grazing land that was donated and used by the way, thanks.

It’s times like this, when we are confronted by a communal challenge, that we put aside differences and get it done. We all did our part and you all deserve a virtual thank-you and I look forward to being able to thank-you in person very soon.

Lorne Doekson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Cariboo