MLA’S CORNER: Plan for safer B.C. needed

British Columbians should be able to feel safe in their communities. Unfortunately, we know that because of rising crime and other crises, this is not the case for so many people across our province.

Every corner of B.C. is struggling to deal with the negative repercussions of the NDP’s catch-and-release justice system and its ineffective approaches to mental health and addictions.

We’ve felt it firsthand here in the Cariboo with numerous prolific offenders wreaking havoc on our communities.

While David Eby and his government have done little to address this serious issue, our BC United leader Kevin Falcon recently announced his ‘Safer B.C.’ plan— a road map of clear steps a BC United government would take to restore public safety and put the interests of law-abiding British Columbians first.

The plan is designed to address the issues British Columbians face every day. It would include working to fill the 500 police vacancies across the province, ending the NDP’s failed drug decriminalization experiment, and focusing instead on a recovery approach to mental health and addictions, as articulated in our ‘Better is Possible’ mental health and addictions plan.

A BC United government would take all crimes seriously, ensuring people face consequences for illegal activity like shoplifting, hate crimes, and vandalism.

Those consequences should be especially serious when people’s lives are put at risk or lost because of crime. As such, our Safer B.C. plan would include pursuing civil consequences for drug dealers who sell lethal drugs that result in death by overdose. It’s time to make sure they are held accountable for the harm they have caused to so many British Columbians.

Wherever you live in B.C., whether it’s Williams Lake or the heart of Vancouver, you should be able to feel comfortable in your neighbourhood and have confidence that government is working to keep you safe. Sadly, over the last six years, we have watched that sense of security vanish in our province and that is simply unacceptable.

All British Columbians deserve a government that fights each day to create a safer B.C.

READ MORE: Esk’et creating intervention circle for people at risk of entering justice system

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Williams Lake Citizens on Patrol, Restorative Justice fêted

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

BC politicsCaribooChilcotinOpinion