MLA’s CORNER: B.C. Businesses still waiting for crime relief

One of the most serious issues facing our communities over the last few years has been the increase in violent crime, felt across the province.

In addition to threatening people’s safety, rising crime has also taken a significant toll on our small businesses and those who depend on them.

Whether in downtown Vancouver, or right here in Williams Lake, small businesses across the province have dealt with increasing numbers of break-ins, fires, vandalism, and sometimes threats to staff and patrons.

For business owners struggling to make ends meet after a challenging few years, the expense of having to replace broken windows, or hire security, could be enough to force them to close their doors permanently — taking jobs and a vital part of the local economy with them.

This growing problem has led people across the province, including our BC United Caucus, to call on David Eby’s NDP government to provide relief for those impacted by rising crime. Back in April of this year, BC United even introduced a bill in the Legislature that would help to expedite relief for small businesses impacted by crime. Unfortunately, the NDP refused to call it for debate.

After months of public outcry, last week the NDP finally acknowledged the impacts of crime on B.C.’s small businesses, announcing a plan for a rebate — with no timeline on when it will be available and no details on how businesses will be able to apply. At this rate, it will be months before people can even apply for the program, let alone have any funding in their bank accounts.

While I’m encouraged to hear the NDP government has realized that there’s a crime problem in B.C., I can’t forget that it’s David Eby’s catch-and-release policies that allowed the situation to get this bad in the first place.

Alongside much-needed financial relief, government could — and should — support businesses right now by addressing crime and vandalism in our communities.

