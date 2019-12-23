Ken Wilson suggests making your own cranberry sauce from scratch as he recalls some of his own Christmas memories

Merry Christmas from Ken’s Country Kitchen

Cranberry sauce, home made, is the way to go

Some of my most fond memories of Christmas come from when I was a youngster growing up in Indian Head Saskatchewan and the days when our son was young.

I can remember one Christmas when I was four years old…my uncles acted as Santa Claus when I phoned the North Pole with my wish list.

They had me wired pretty good by the time Christmas Eve came around…they got a ladder and some sleigh bells, climbed on top of the two story house and made enough Santa noises to get me really excited… it didn’t take me long to calm down because I knew it was time to go to sleep because he wouldn’t come to our place if me or my sister were awake.

There were many memorable Christmases from my younger days … watching our son enjoy his first Christmas and meeting with Santa Clause in the mall… watching him and listening to him during Christmas was a real pleasure.

I also remember a Christmas in Chicago. I was there attending broadcasting school and as we didn’t get any significant time off for Christmas I couldn’t get home had to spend the time with my friends. I couldn’t even phone home because all lines were busy all day!

That was a pretty lonely Christmas and thankfully it was the only one not spent with family.

Church services at Christmas time are always special as we celebrate the birth of a child who represents all that is good in the world.

I enjoy everyone singing the hymns with much more enthusiasm than I normally attribute to singing in church.

I sincerely hope this is a memorable Christmas for you. Enjoy the season and the happiness it brings.

The turkey, the stuffing, the vegetables, and Cranberry sauce.

Traditional cranberry sauce

Ingredients:

• 2 cups fresh cranberries ( 1/2 pound), washed

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup water

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a 1-quart microwave-safe casserole. Cover with wax paper.

Microwave for three minutes at high. Stir. Cover again. Microwave again for four to five minutes on high, or until the skins pop. Strain if desired. Pour into serving container. Refrigerate to thicken. Makes eight servings.

I hope you enjoy your Christmas dinner with family and friends this year is a memorable one.

Bye for now and GOOOD COOKING.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.

