FRENCH CONNECTION: What will summer bring?

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

What about that lulu of a thunder storm last week? Great entertainment but hopefully we won’t get any more like it for a while.

Summer began officially last Tuesday. What will it be like? Many climate scientists (who are usually right but sometimes their timing is off) have been saying last summer was the coolest we’ll ever see.

Last year’s “Heat Dome” killed 619 British Columbians. The doomsday predictions are starting to happen, some areas are experiencing extreme heat already. I wonder what it will take before people believe the climate really is changing and that we’re hurrying it along? Most of us don’t want to give up our comfortable lifestyles so it’s easier to ignore the predictions than it is to do anything about it. Governments are mostly a lot of talk and not much action.

******

To be an enemy to America can be dangerous, but to be a friend can be lethal. Henry Kissinger (former U.S. Secretary of State)

Will the Trumpists win the political battle in the U.S.? The former president has many supporters. We seem to have a few of them here too. We tend to copycat whatever happens south of the border — new abortion laws, no new gun laws, whatever, so why not the Trump style of governing?

******

July 1 is the sixtieth birthday of Medicare. It was introduced in Saskatchewan by Premier Woodrow Wilson’s Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF) which changed its name to the New Democratic Party. Mr. Wilson succeeded Tommy Douglas, who became federal leader of the NDP. Other provinces liked the idea and within a decade public health care was available everywhere in Canada.

It isn’t a perfect system, some aspects aren’t public e.g. pharmacare, dental care, etc. but there are plans to expand it.

READ MORE: B.C. watches flood risk as rains ease, but heat has potential to melt snowpack



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

OpinionWilliams Lake