FRENCH CONNECTION: Mother Nature sends strong messages

‘Humans are the only creatures on earth who muck up their own living spaces,’ writes Diana French

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column.

Scientist have warned for decades that human activities threaten all life on earth. We don’t like to admit it but human beings are the only creatures on earth who muck up their own living space. Good space is getting scarcer all the time.

Nature has been sending us some strong messages lately that the climate really is changing. So what will we do? Keep pretending it isn’t happening and hope for the best, or start getting ready for a new normal?

With all the other stuff that’s going on, the BC Liberal’s leadership race hasn’t been getting much media attention. The seven candidates are a diverse lot, oldies and newbies, and there is talk of the party changing its name (again) and its direction. There is nothing wrong with parties changing direction. The Federal Conservatives’ change kept Stephen Harper’s bunch in office for 10 years.

The two major federal parties have a few things in common and they’ve always taken turns being government. B.C. is different in that we have big differences between the political parties. Will the new Liberals be more right wing or take a turn to the middle?

According to reports, the party is facing a nasty inside problem. Only weeks before the leadership vote, the credibility of their membership lists is being challenged. Membership lists are often an issue in leadership races. This one comes at a poor time for the convention organizers.

When COVID was in its baby days, someone suggested taking a shot of Lysol would cure it. The next touted cure-all was a horse dewormer. Now it’s being suggested drinking your own urine will do the trick. Has anyone tracked the outcomes of any of these cures? Have any of them done any good? Any damage? How many people actually try them?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

