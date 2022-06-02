FRENCH CONNECTION: Lilacs, Williams Lake’s official flower

‘I keep hoping some day a council will realize the historic value of our lilac bushes:’ Diana French

It’s lilac time. Lilac blooms don’t linger, but they’re lovely while they last. Williams Lake doesn’t have as many lilacs as it once did. How many remember – or care – that lilac is the city’s official flower? Column May 13, 2021.

My May columns often start with a rant like that because I keep hoping some day a council will realize the historic value of our lilac bushes and plant more of them on city property.

Some city lilacs are very old. They came to the Cariboo in the gold rush days and like the pioneers, they’ve survived hard times, drought, frigid winters, and neglect. They’re easy to grow and need little or no care. I think the only way to get rid of them is to dig them up.

There are still lots of lilacs in town. They are functional as well as smelling good and being decorative. A row of lilac bushes makes a dandy privacy fence that needs little upkeep.

Merritt, a later-comer to the lilac scene, claims to be the lilac city. It should be us.

Local author Sage Birchwater’s latest book, Talking To The Story Keepers ; Tales from the Chilcotin Plateau, is a must read.

On a different matter, Canada really is getting Trumpy. We’re so connected with the U.S. through the media, Internet, etc. some of us forget we’re a different country.

For instance, the U.S. Supreme Court’s intention to outlaw abortion has triggered heated arguments between the pro and anti-abortionists.

The horrific shooting of 18 elementary students and two teachers in Texas triggered a war between those who want stricter gun laws and those who don’t. Canadians have leaped into both disputes. And, a number of our politicians are sounding Trumpier all the time. Where will it end?



