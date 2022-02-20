FRENCH CONNECTION: Documentary series explores B.C.’s untold history

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

In local news, congratulations to Cariboo Chilcotin Liberal MLA Lorne Doerkson on his appointment as Opposition deputy whip.

Another page of the city’s history is gone with the passing of Alan Vanderburg, who served the greater Williams Lake area as a lawyer for almost six decades. Along with his professional responsibilities –including service as a bencher on B.C. lawyers’ governing body, Alan was active with a number of community groups. He will be remembered by his clients as always being a friend.

Canadian and B.C. history has always been told from the British Colonial point of view. The huge role the Indigenous, Chinese, Japanese, Punjabis, and Blacks played in the history of this province has been pretty well left out. A recent series of documentaries which has been aired on the Knowledge network has turned this around.

British Columbia, An Untold History, tells a story that isn’t always pretty. It doesn’t pull punches when describing the brutal way the Indigenous peoples were treated, nor of the racism and discrimination that faced so many immigrants, but it also tells of their resilience and the huge part they played in building this province.

The documentaries cover 200 years of B.C.’s history, covering many things that aren’t well known to most of us. It weaves together the diverse peoples and cultures telling of the workers and the doers, the rebels and the dreamers who developed our resources, and of the events that made the B.C. we know today.

I hope this documentary will be available to schools in the province. It would be a valuable tool in history classes at all levels and give students a better understanding and a more balanced view of B.C.’s history.

Speaking of history, I wonder how Canada’s current chaotic state of affairs will be recorded.

