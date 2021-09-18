FRENCH CONNECTION: Disappointing federal candidate debate

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Political commentator Tom Mulcair called last week’s federal leaders’ English debate a schmozzle.

That’s an accurate description.

It was disheartening to see the men who want to be Prime Minister constantly butting in on each other.

I say men because, in my opinion, Green Leader Annamie Paul showed more class than they did.

Too bad her party leaders haven’t done the same. This election should have been their time to shine.

There must be a better way to do these debates. Insisting the participants be well- mannered might help.

The wannabe PMs could have shown some respect for the proceedings, if not for each other, but they just couldn’t help blurting in.

Too bad the moderator didn’t have mute buttons on their mics to shut them up when someone else had the floor.

It’s probably my age, but I keep thinking back to what we old folks like to think were the good old days.

Actually they weren’t so hot, but they remember good compared to these new days when so many people are angry at or frustrated by everything.

Being miffed at governments is nothing new, but throwing stones at politicians is, and defending your right to go maskless by urinating in public is a bit much.

It is fashionable to attack those we disagree with on social media, but is it OK to spit on a bystander because she’s a nurse?

What next?

Will things calm down after the election? Or get worse depending on who wins?

Surely it’s time for us all to take a big, deep breath and count our blessings.

When will we know officially how many active COVID cases there are in Williams Lake? Knowing the numbers probably wouldn’t change anyone’s attitude about vaccines, but it couldn’t be more worrisome than the unofficial versions.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Opinion