FRENCH CONNECTION: All-party federal government an option?

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

What if, instead of a Liberal minority, we had an all-party federal government with MPs from all parties serving in the cabinet.

For instance, Elizabeth May could be environment minister, Jagmeet Singh could head one of the social service ministries — you get the idea. I don’t think Canada is ready for it though. There have already been yowls from Alberta over the appointment of Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Mr. Guilbreault is an environmental activist, a former leader of Greenpeace, Quebec, and co-founder of Equiterre, a Quebec environmental organization. He dismisses the yowls. He says the Liberals’ plan to fight climate change is “very clear” and most of it is already known.

On the provincial scene, critics of B.C.’s new environment and climate change plan wonder why it hasn’t been made clear how emissions from fracking and LNG will be dealt with.

I’ve been watching more TV than usual lately and that included the swearing-in ceremonies of the new federal cabinet. Prime Minister Trudeau is a hugger, both of men and women, and he hugged each new minister after the swearing in. I noticed he put his right arm across his chest, thus avoiding close body contact, while his left arm did the hugging. Good idea, given all the fuss about inappropriate touching these days.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has to have security guards because she has received so many threats from people who blame her for all the COVID rules. Could someone please tell me how eliminating her would resolve their issues? Her advisers would still be there to guide her successor.

Some deciduous trees are still hanging on to their leaves. A few others have managed to completely cover lawns with a golden leaf carpet. Nice touch both ways.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

