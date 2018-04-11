COLUMNS: Humboldt strong

Communities across the country are still reeling from the news of the tragic loss of life involving the Humboldt Broncos in Saskatchewan.

It is something that touches us all because there are young players, coaches and parents in every community who are constantly travelling on our roads and highways.

The time spent on the bus creates strong bonds between teammates and their families who pour their heart into the sport – simply because they love it.

This includes parents who open their homes to billet players, coaches who contribute endless hours of their free time, and of course the players who invest their hopes and dreams in every game. Our own hockey community is doing what it can to support efforts to those affected by the deadly bus crash, including local businesses like the Bean Counter and even the Blaxland family who set up a hot chocolate stand to help raise money.

It was only a few weeks ago that Williams Lake hosted the Midget Female BC Hockey Championship.

This was a team effort on behalf of the whole community as people signed up to help out with everything from score-keeping to working the penalty box.

Our very own Timberwolves made history as they became the first female hockey team from Williams Lake to claim a provincial championship banner. The same community spirit was on display with the Williams Lake Stampeders hosting the 2018 Coy Cup this year.

Williams Lake, like many other communities in the Cariboo, is a hockey town just like Humboldt Saskatchewan. That’s why we are feeling such a deep sense of grief as that community prepares to grapple with tremendous loss.

It’s also all the more reason for us to reflect on the importance of the game, the fellowship it promotes and what it means every time a player steps on the ice. Hockey will always be a catalyst that draws our community together.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

